Latin flashmob brings danceathon to Leeds city centre to raise money for Comic Relief

A local Leeds student brought the Comic Relief Danceathon spirit to the city centre on Saturday.

Obri Gonzalez, 21, a keen latin dancer organised the city’s first ever Salsa Flash Mob to raise money to fund projects across Yorkshire, the UK and abroad.

The dancers after their performance.

After months of recruitment and weeks of practice, Obri and 30 vibrant participants made a big impact when they broke into dance on Saturday in Leeds’s Kirkgate Market, where donations were made.

Speaking just after the performance, Obri said: “It was amazing to see the reactions from passers-by today.

"When we saw everyone gathering to watch us, and even some people joining in, it made all the hard work and practice worth it!

Obri Gonzalez, 21, organised the flashmob in Leeds.

“I organised the flashmob to raise money for Comic Relief, but also to bring something different to the city centre and hopefully make a few people smile.

"We’re so proud to have raised over £400, and hope it goes someway to helping some of the amazing causes which Comic Relief supports in and around the city!”

The event took place after the big night of TV, which raised £63,548,668 (so far) and the success of the Radio 2 Danceathon, which saw presenters Claudia Winkleman and her Strictly Come Dancing co-presenter Tess Daly raise an impressive £1 million, by dancing non-stop for over 24-hours.

The latin dance took place in Kirkgate market.

Since last Red Nose Day money raised has funded 105 projects and organisations right here in Yorkshire, like the Yorkshire Sport Foundation which works to engage local communities to identify social issues in their area and how sport can be used to address them.

The Danceathon saw Claudia and Tess moving night and day throughout Radio 2 programmes in support of this year’s Red Nose Day.

30 volunteers came together for the flashmob to raise money for Comic Relief.