Grandmother’s Uganda charity mission

A grandmother from Leeds is to travel to Uganda in March to work with a charity delivering cricket development alongside health and social messages.

Clare Sanderson will be joining volunteers on the Cricket without Boundaries project. Alongside cricket skills, the team delivers coaching sessions linking Who Health Organisations, AIDS, and HIV messages.

“I went in spring last year and had such a brilliant experience that I knew I would be heading back,” said the 47-year-old who works at the Beacon, a homelessness service in Leeds. I have loved cricket all my life and CWB presented me with the opportunity to get involved with cricket, using it as a vehicle to get our health and social messages across.”

Ms Sanderson is now fundraising for the trip. To sponsor her visit virginmoneygiving.com/clarematic.