WWE stars to return to the first direct arena in Leeds including Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso and Tiffany Stratton
There’ll be suplexes, clotheslines and high-flying moves as the likes of ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes, GUNTHER, Jey Uso, Tiffany Stratton and Rhea Ripley return to the city.
The event will be held on Wednesday, August 27, as part of the Road to Clash in Paris tour across the U.K., Ireland & France.
Televised episode of Smackdown and Raw will be held in Dublin and Birmingham respectively before the WWE crew turn to France for their first premium event there.
To register for pre-sale opportunities, please visit the WWE page.
Additionally, Priority Pass packages will soon be available from On Location, giving fans the opportunity to be ringside for every exhilarating moment. These packages include premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and more.
