WWE Clash at the Castle 2022: How to watch, live stream, get tickets and full card

Clash at the Castle is set to stun Cardiff crowds at the Principality Stadium with over 74,000 fans expected to turn up for WWE’s first major stadium return.

The last time WWE graced the British shores for a major stadium event, The British Bulldog’ Davey Boy Smith defeated Intercontinental champion Bret Hart in his bid for the prestigious belt at WWE Summerslam 1992.

Clash at the Castle 2022 tells a similar tale with Scotsman Drew Mcintyre challenging WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns for a chance to be the Unified champion and end Reigns’ two-year stint.

Drew Mcintyre spoke on the upcoming event: "The city of Cardiff is ready for WWE Clash at the Castle on September 3, and I know that everyone in Wales, across the UK and around the entire world is ready to make history with us, too.

“Get your tickets and be part of the magic. I can’t wait to hear just how loud Principality Stadium can get."

With the Clash at the Castle just around the corner. Here is everything you need to know about the ways you can watch the Premium Live Event.

When does WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 take place?

Clash at the Castle 2022 is set to take place on Saturday September 3, with live coverage starting at 6pm on BT Sport 2.Where is Clash at the Castle?

The Premium Live Event will be held at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. The iconic arena has a capacity of around 74,000 with the venue hosting two of Anthony Joshua’s fights in 2017 and 2018, as well as 2017’s UEFA Champions League Final.

What is the Clash at the Castle full card?

Drew McIntyre looks to follow in the footsteps of The British Bulldog and take home a major win on British soil. Whereas, Ring General and current Intercontinental champion Gunther will hope to keep challenger Sheamus at bay as the Celtic Warrior looks to become a WWE Grand Slam champion.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns ( c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Sheamus vs Gunther ( c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs Liv Morgan (c )

Six-woman tag team match

Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky

Who else is fighting at Clash at the Castle?

The Judgement Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest take on Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Edge whereas Seth “Freakin” Rollins will finally get his postponed match against Matt Riddle after a heated interview on the most recent Monday Night Raw.

It is rumoured that social media star, Logan Paul, could make a star-studded appearance following his debut singles win at WWE Summerslam 2022.

How do I get tickets for Clash at the Castle 2022?

You can purchase tickets for the historic event from the Ticketmaster website .

Doors for the Clash at the Castle 2022 will open at 3:00pm with action expected to start around 5:30pm.

If you want to upgrade your experience and get exclusive access to the superstars a day before the main event, WWE is offering Meet & Greet upgrades.

You can purchase tickets for the Superstar Meet & Greet Experience (One session) via the Ticketmaster website .

You can purchase tickets for the Superstar Meet & Greet Experience (Three sessions) via the Ticketmaster website.

How to live stream Clash at the Castle 2022?

Customers already subscribed to BT Sport can watch the show on the BT Sport app . Follow the link on the homepage to see all the action on Saturday night.

The app is available to download for free on iOS and Android phones and tablets.