Don’t want to miss Drake in London at Wireless? Then act quick as resale tickets have been released.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wireless Festival have announced details on resale tickets ahead of next weekend’s event (July 11 - 13 2025)

The tickets come as many have not been able to finish their payment plans or other reasons they’ve returned their tickets.

Here’s how to get your hands on one but be quick - time is of the essence!

While there is still speculation if Wireless Festival are set to add more names to their line-up this year, those who missed out on tickets might want to try their luck once again.

In an announcement earlier today (June 30 2025), organisers have revealed that a select number of tickets for this year’s festival, headlined three times by Canadian rapper Drake, are now available to purchase from today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wireless 2025, which is set to see Drake headline three times during this year’s festival, have announced details how fans can get their hands on resale tickets. | Getty Images

The resale tickets come from those who were unable to complete their payment plan or for other reasons that have seen the tickets returned to the promoter - however, tickets are expected to sell out fast.

This year’s event, taking place at Finsbury Park from July 11 to July 13 2025, will feature not only Drake performing across all three nights but the return of Boy Betta Know, Burna Boy and Vybz Kartel among other names - though many are still wondering if anyone else will be added ahead of next week’s affair.

How can I get a resale ticket to attend Wireless 2025?

If you fancied rolling the dice to pick up a ticket to Wireless 2025, act fast - the tickets are currently on sale through the official Wireless 2025 website while stocks last.

Who has been confirmed so far for Wireless 2025?

As of writing, the official line-up for Wireless 2025 is as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday July 11 2025:

Drake

Partynextdoor

Summer Walker

Saturday July 12 2025:

Drake

Boy Betta Know takeover

Sunday July 13 2025:

Drake

Burna Boy

Vybz Kartel

Are you heading to Wireless 2025 or are you waiting to see if any more acts are announced at this late stage? Let us know your thoughts on this year’s bill and if you’re going to pick up resale tickets by leaving a comment down below.