Travis: Leeds tour date announced by Scottish band who wrote 'Why Does It Always Rain On Me'
The Glasgow group behind hits including ‘Why Does It Always Rain On Me?’ and ‘Sing’ will play at the O2 Academy on December 5 to kick off their Raze The Bar tour.
The BRIT and Ivor Novello-winning four-piece release their 10th studio album ‘L.A. Times’ on July 12 and will embark on their first UK headline tour since 2022 at the end of the year.
The group have revealed new single ‘Bus,’ the third offering from their upcoming album, which follows new song ‘Raze The Bar,’ which saw them joined by friends Chris Martin (Coldplay) and Brandon Flowers (The Killers), who provided additional vocals.
Singer Fran Healey said: “L.A. Times is our most personal album since The Man Who. There was a lot of big stuff to write about back then, the tectonic plates had shifted in my life. I was 22 when I was writing those songs. They were my therapy. Over 20 years later and the plates have shifted again. There’s a lot to talk about.”
Travis will kick off their Raze The Bar Tour at Leeds O2 Academy on December 5, with performances in Manchester, Liverpool, Wolverhampton, Nottingham, London and more to follow, before returning to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on December 21 for a massive homecoming moment the group.
They’ll be supported by Hamish Hawk across all the UK dates.
