Travis: Leeds tour date announced by Scottish band who wrote 'Why Does It Always Rain On Me'

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 8th Jun 2024, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Scottish soft rock supremoes Travis have announced that they will stop off in Leeds on their upcoming tour.

The Glasgow group behind hits including ‘Why Does It Always Rain On Me?’ and ‘Sing’ will play at the O2 Academy on December 5 to kick off their Raze The Bar tour.

The BRIT and Ivor Novello-winning four-piece release their 10th studio album ‘L.A. Times’ on July 12 and will embark on their first UK headline tour since 2022 at the end of the year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Scottish act Travis are set for their first headline tour since 2022, in support of their new album "L.A Times," due out in July 2024.Scottish act Travis are set for their first headline tour since 2022, in support of their new album "L.A Times," due out in July 2024.
Scottish act Travis are set for their first headline tour since 2022, in support of their new album "L.A Times," due out in July 2024.

The group have revealed new single ‘Bus,’ the third offering from their upcoming album, which follows new song ‘Raze The Bar,’ which saw them joined by friends Chris Martin (Coldplay) and Brandon Flowers (The Killers), who provided additional vocals.

Singer Fran Healey said: “L.A. Times is our most personal album since The Man Who. There was a lot of big stuff to write about back then, the tectonic plates had shifted in my life. I was 22 when I was writing those songs. They were my therapy. Over 20 years later and the plates have shifted again. There’s a lot to talk about.”

Sign up for our free newsletters today

Travis will kick off their Raze The Bar Tour at Leeds O2 Academy on December 5, with performances in Manchester, Liverpool, Wolverhampton, Nottingham, London and more to follow, before returning to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on December 21 for a massive homecoming moment the group.

They’ll be supported by Hamish Hawk across all the UK dates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fans who pre order L.A Times from the official artist store here will receive access to an exclusive fan presale for the tour. The artist presale will run from 9am on June 12 until the general sale, which starts at 9am BST on Friday June 14 - general sale tickets available here.

Related topics:LeedsChris MartinColdplayGlasgow

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.