Disco fever is set to hit City Square this summer with the return of an exciting outdoor events space.

Thor’s tipi will return to the square on Friday, May 16, with a glamourous new disco theme, including glitter balls, the best disco music and themed activities.

The square, which last year was transformed by one of the city’s most ambitious ever transport projects, will see Thor’s providing a selection of cocktails and street food, along with disco-themed games, drinks inspired by nostalgic ice lollies, and live acoustic sessions every Thursday.

Amanda Monaghan, director at Thor’s, said “We’re thrilled to be bringing THOR’S back to City Square after such a successful debut year last year, when people really got into the spirit.

“Bringing the party to such a brilliant space was fantastic and we can’t wait to get the party started in May with a new disco theme. It’s sure to be a summer to remember with some classic music, food and drinks.”

This summer will also see the arrival of a new pop-up park on City Square, with additional seating for people to enjoy the space and sunshine.

The park is designed to make the most of the pedestrianised area provided by the City Square improvement works, which have seen an eye-catching new traffic free gateway to the city created along with a new public space.

Little Bird Made will also be returning this year, hosting a monthly pop-up market on City Square.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, said: “One of our key aims for the City Square project was to create an attractive, welcoming gateway to the city and a new public space that people living, visiting or working in the city could enjoy.

“Last summer’s events programme really brought this space to life in a whole new way and it was fantastic to see people making the most of this landmark new addition to the city’s public realm.”

He added: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming people back to the square this summer for more events and activities and hopefully some sunshine too.”

Thor’s Tipi will be on City Square from Friday, May 16, until Monday, August 25, and will be delivered at no cost to Leeds City Council.