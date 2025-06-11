See which of the four teams managed to win Race Across the World series 5 🏃‍♂️

Race Across the World has crowned the winners for series 5.

The winning pair walks away with the grand prize after the final leg.

But which team made it to the last checkpoint first?

The fifth winners of Race Across the World have been crowned after a rollercoaster final on the BBC. The remaining teams faced one last dash to reach the last checkpoint on a truly mammoth journey.

After eight weeks - and around 14,000km - four pairs successfully completed the journey from the Great Wall of China to Kanyakumari in India. It is an incredible journey that has taken them across two of the most populous countries in the world - via Nepal.

However, all good things must come to an end, as they say. The final of Race Across the World’s fifth series took place tonight (June 11) and just over seven hours separated the top three teams heading into the last leg.

But which of the pairs managed to run out as victors at the end of the race? Here’s all you need to know:

Who won Race Across the World series 5?

Race Across the World series 5 finalists | BBC

Heading into the final leg of the mammoth race from China to the bottom of India, mother and son duo Caroline and Tom were in the lead. They reclaimed the top spot at the end of last week’s seventh leg - as then-leaders Brian and Melvyn saw themselves tumble to the bottom of the leader board after opting for the rural route and avoiding Mumbai and falling 17 hours behind.

Caroline and Tom had a nearly seven hour lead over sisters Elizabeth and Letita. Young Welsh couple Fin and Sioned were ever so slightly further behind at seven hours and 48 minutes - having clawed back from a 33 hour deficit earlier in the season.

It set things up for a dramatic final dash across the southern states of India. But who made it to Kanyakumari first?

Caroline and Tom were the first to reach the last checkpoint and thus were crowned winners of Race Across the World series five.

What does the winner of Race Across the World get?

The winning couple walk away with a £20,000 jackpot - as well as bragging rights of course. It has been the same prize since the show began back in 2019.

Fortunately for fans, the show is not completely over as there is still one episode left in the season. Race Across the World will be back next week (June 18) with a reunion special that will reunite the five teams six months after the end of the race.

It promises unseen footage, behind-the-scenes insights and plenty more. Find out how to watch it here.

