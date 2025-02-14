A clear favourite to win The Masked Singer has emerged with just hours to go before the final. Just three celebrities remain in the competition - and their identities will soon be revealed.
1. Spag Bol - eliminated
This contestant will not be winning The Masked Singer - after being eliminated in episode one. | ITV/Bandicoot TV Photo: ITV/Bandicoot TV
2. Pegasus - eliminated
This contestant will not be winning The Masked Singer - after being eliminated in episode two. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV
3. Toad in the Hole - eliminated
This contestant will not be winning The Masked Singer - after being eliminated in episode three. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV
4. Tattoo - eliminated
This contestant will not be winning The Masked Singer - after being eliminated in episode four. | ITV/Bandicoot TV Photo: ITV/Bandicoot TV
5. Teeth - eliminated
This contestant will not be winning The Masked Singer - after being eliminated in episode five. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV
6. Kingfisher - eliminated
This contestant will not be winning The Masked Singer - after being eliminated in episode six. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV