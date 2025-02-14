Who is the favourite to win The Masked Singer? Final odds for ITV show

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 14th Feb 2025, 07:00 BST

The Masked Singer has a new favourite to win the 2025 series 🚨

A clear favourite to win The Masked Singer has emerged with just hours to go before the final. Just three celebrities remain in the competition - and their identities will soon be revealed.

Gambling.com has issued odds for the winner of ITV’s hit competition show. Nine of the contestants have been eliminated so far.

Listen now on Screen Babble: Don't miss our ultimate Oscars guide - and The Traitors

The date for the final has been confirmed by ITV. While a major judging change for the season has also been explained.

A personalised morning news round-up with NationalWorld Today - sign up here.

This contestant will not be winning The Masked Singer - after being eliminated in episode one.

1. Spag Bol - eliminated

This contestant will not be winning The Masked Singer - after being eliminated in episode one. | ITV/Bandicoot TV Photo: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Photo Sales
This contestant will not be winning The Masked Singer - after being eliminated in episode two.

2. Pegasus - eliminated

This contestant will not be winning The Masked Singer - after being eliminated in episode two. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV

Photo Sales
This contestant will not be winning The Masked Singer - after being eliminated in episode three.

3. Toad in the Hole - eliminated

This contestant will not be winning The Masked Singer - after being eliminated in episode three. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV

Photo Sales
This contestant will not be winning The Masked Singer - after being eliminated in episode four.

4. Tattoo - eliminated

This contestant will not be winning The Masked Singer - after being eliminated in episode four. | ITV/Bandicoot TV Photo: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Photo Sales
This contestant will not be winning The Masked Singer - after being eliminated in episode five.

5. Teeth - eliminated

This contestant will not be winning The Masked Singer - after being eliminated in episode five. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV

Photo Sales
This contestant will not be winning The Masked Singer - after being eliminated in episode six.

6. Kingfisher - eliminated

This contestant will not be winning The Masked Singer - after being eliminated in episode six. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BoostITVTV
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice