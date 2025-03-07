Dancing on Ice will crown its 2025 winner in just a matter of days. After weeks of spectacular routines and heartbreaking exits, it has all come down to this.
The final of the 17th series of the ITV show is set to air on Sunday (March 9). One of the stars heartbreakingly missed out on making the final after the latest dance-off.
BetFred has named the favourite to win as the odds tumble for one celebrity in particular. But who already has one hand on the trophy? Let’s take a look!
