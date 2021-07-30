Who is Sam Quek?

Sam Quek is an Olympic hockey player who competed in the Rio 2016 Summer Games, with her team being the first to win a gold medal in women's hockey for Great Britain.

Sam Quek starred in Celebrity Masterchef last year. Photo: BBC

She is also known for her regular appearances on popular sports channels such as BT Sport and LFCTV as a commentator, as well as for her participation as a contestant in reality TV shows I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! in 2019 and Celebrity Masterchef last year.

Where is she from?

Born in Liverpool in 1988, the 32-year-old went on to study Sports and Exercise Science at Leeds Beckett University, achieving a Bachelor's degree in the subject.

She currently resides in Liverpool with her husband and daughter.

How long has Quek been playing hockey?

Quek started playing both hockey and football whilst studying at Birkenhead High School, but decided to pursue a professional career in hockey exclusively at the age of 16.

She continued to play hockey at an intermediate level until she was chosen to represent England in the 2013 Women's EuroHockey Nations Championship, followed by the 2014 Women's Hockey World Cup and the 2014 Commonwealth Games, where her team won a silver medal.

Quek was also elected captain of the England team during the 2014 Champions Trophy in Argentina, before going on to win gold in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio playing as a defender for Great Britain.

What does she do now?

Currently, she hosts the BBC Olympic Breakfast show alongside newsreader and journalist Dan Walker taking a glance over the performances of some of this year's athletes at Tokyo 2020.

Now retired from hockey, Quek writes sports columns for both the Metro and the Daily Mirror, as well as frequently appearing on the BBC and Channel 4 to provide commentary on various sporting events.

Earlier this month it was announced that she would be joining the sports-themed television quiz show A Question of Sport as the first permanent female team captain, going head to head with former rugby union player Ugo Monye.

There have also been rumours that the ex-athlete will take up football once again after being offered a trial with the Liverpool Ladies FA Women's Super League team by manager Vicky Jepson, however she is yet to do so.

Who is she married to?

Quek is married to property entrepreneur Tom Mairs, star of the 2010 reality TV show Secret Millionaire and owner of a large student housing firm based in Liverpool.

The pair attended the same Grammar school but did not meet properly until years later in 2013, going on to get married in 2018 at Chester Racecourse.

They welcomed their first daughter Molly Doris in March of this year.