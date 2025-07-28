Love Island series 12 will soon be crowning its winners - but who is in the running? 👀💕

Love Island has just a week left in series 12.

One couple is starting to emerge as the frontrunners.

But what do the odds look like with 7 days to go?

In just seven days time the latest winners of Love Island will be crowned. ITV’s iconic reality show has kept viewers on their toes throughout the summer once again, but all good things come to an end.

Maya Jama, the show’s host, promised more “drama” and “twists” than ever before the season began. Well, it is safe to say that it has lived up to that - with one Islander having just made a surprise return, weeks after being dumped from the villa.

Unlike previous years, Love Island has not had a clear frontrunner couple from early doors (think Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury). The odds have shifted dramatically over the course of series 12 and there has been another shift.

But who are the favourites to win heading into the final week? Here’s all you need to know:

Love Island gets new frontrunners after latest re-coupling

ITV’s hit reality show celebrated turning 10 this summer - having been revived back in June 2015 - and this season has been one for the books. It is heading towards the business end of the competition, with the final set to take place next Monday (August 4).

The odds have continued to shift around throughout the season, as couples have split-up and come together. Toni and Cach emerged as the favourites late last week and have seemingly strengthened their grip at the top of the odds.

Gambling.com has rounded up the latest odds for the winners of Love Island. The list looks like this:

Toni Laites & Cach Mercer - 13/10 - Bet365

Yasmin Pettet & Jamie Rhodes - 11/4 - Bet365

Megan Forte Clarke & Conor Phillips - 6/1 - William Hill

Shakira Khan & Harry Cooksley - 9/1 - William Hill

Megan Moore & Dejon Noel-Williams- 9/1 - Virgin Bet

Angel Swift & Ty Isherwood - 20/1 - Virgin Bet

Helena Ford & Blu Chegini - 50/1 - William Hill

What do the winners of Love Island get?

The winning couple will once again walk away with a joint prize pot - to be split between them. The winners will get £50,000, the same as in previous seasons.

However, beyond just the instant prize pot, Love Island can be a platform for winners (and other contestants) to launch media careers and even empires. Molly Mae and Tommy Fury are perhaps the biggest example of this - with the former recently being the subject of her own docu-series on Prime Video.

