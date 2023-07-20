Leeds’ White Rose Shopping Centre will be taken over by dinosaurs this summer for five weeks as the new Dino Discovery Trail kicks off at the end of July.

Starting July 31, the free family friendly “roar-some” trail will feature different dinosaurs across the shopping centre, including a majestic brachiosaurus, a breath taking diplodocus, and a baby stegosaurus - and anyone brave enough to track down all 11 prehistoric beasts will be rewarded with a “dino-mite” price.

The T-Rex is one of 11 dinosaurs taking over the shopping centre in August. (Photo by White Rose)

Throughout August, the shopping centre will host a number of “Dino Days”, which will see a number of special performances and a chance to get up close and personal with a number of dinosaurs including the ferocious T-Rex and the mighty Spinosaurus as well as colourful raptors, all while learning fun and fascinating facts about a time long gone.

Steven Foster, Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “We’re excited to announce the launch of our first-ever Dino Discovery Trail and exclusive Dino Days activities here at White Rose, which is like nothing we have ever done before at the centre.

Guests can get up-close and personal with a range of dinosaurs including a baby stegosaurus. (Photo by White Rose)

“We’re sure the activities will provide hours of endless fun for the whole family, and we can’t wait to see guests tracking down and having fun with our ferocious dinos this summer.”

The Dino Discover Trail will take place at White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds between July 31 and September 3 and guests can visit the Customers Service to collect a trail map.

Dino Days are hosted in The Village from 11AM to 5PM on August 4, 11, 18, 25 and 28. (Photo by White Rose)

