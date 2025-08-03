Where was Parenthood filmed? BBC’s stunning locations for wildlife series revealed
- Sir David Attenborough is back with a new wildlife show.
- He is voicing a series about parenthood in the animal kingdom.
- But where did the filming take place?
Parenthood is the BBC’s latest wildlife show and it once again features the iconic voice of Sir David Attenborough. Viewers will be transported into the animal kingdom for the six-part series.
Described as a “groundbreaking” show, it focuses on the challenges faced by animal parents around the world. It is set to air on BBC One - find out when it will start.
Parenthood was filmed across six continents over the space of three years. But which locations feature?
Where was Parenthood filmed?
The BBC has revealed the locations that feature in each of the first five episodes of the wildlife show. It includes everything from jungles to grassland and even oceans.
Episode One
- Lions: Kalahari Desert, Botswana
- Burrowing owls: Phoenix, Arizona, USA
- Hippos: Ruaha National Park, Tanzania
- The African social spider: Tsumeb, Namibia
- Iberian Lynx: Andalusia, Southern Spain
- Boxer Crabs: Indonesia and specialist filming tank
Episode Two
- Banggai cardinalfish: Bone Baru, Banggai Indonesia and specialist filming tank
- Dolphins: The Red Sea, Egypt
- Common Seadragon or Weedy Seadragon: Melbourne, Australia
- Skeleton shrimp: Melbourne, Australia and specialist filming tank
- Killer whales: Bremer, West Australia
- Octopus: Melbourne, Australia
- Cape Gannets: Cape Town, South Africa
- Fur Seals: Cape Town, South Africa
Episode Three
- Potter wasp: Devon, UK
- Cheetah: Masai Mara, Kenya
- African wild dogs: Lower Zambezi, Zambia
- Langur monkey: Jodphur, India
- Sociable weaver: Benfontein, South Africa
- San Joaquin Kit foxes: Panoche Valley, California
- Demoiselle Cranes: Tingtibi, Bhutan
- Guanaco: Patagonia Santa Cruz, Argentina
Episode Four
- Turtles: Guapore, Brazil
- Namaqua sandgrouse: Damaraland, Namibia
- Tri Tri Goby fish: Trafalgar, Dominica
- Swamp canary: Lake Marion, South Carolina
- Pheasant-Tailed Jacana: Khon Kaen, Thailand
- Elephants: Samburu, Kenya
Episode Five
- Rufous necked hornbill: Zhemgang region, Bhutan
- Pug-nosed frog: Kitulgala, Sri Lanka
- Fringed ornamental Tiger Spider: Kitulgala Sri Lanka
- Bromeliad Crab: Montego Bay, Jamaica
- Cassowary: Daintree, Queensland, Australia
- Tapir: Cristalino, Brazil
- White-headed langur: Guangxi Province, China
- Orangutan: Gunung Palung National Park, Indonesia
Jeff Wilson, Parenthood’s producer and director, said: “Parenthood tells the previously untold stories behind the struggles and triumphs that animal parents have to endure in order to sustain life on Earth.
“Many of these very intimate behaviours are very difficult to film. When you see the behaviours come to life on screen, I think it gives you a new appreciation of the investment and commitment of many parents, and my hope is, it gives our audience common ground with some of these extraordinary animals.
“The animals are far more interesting, beautiful and wonder filled than anything our imaginations could come up with. I hope that we bring that wonder to our audiences too!”
