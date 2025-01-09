Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beast Games features plenty of eye-catching locations - including a tropical island 📺

MrBeast’s Prime Video show has plenty of eye-catching locations.

The latest episode features players competing to win ‘Beast Island’.

You might be wondering where they filmed it all.

Beast Games has jetted its remaining contestants off to a $1.8m private island - and it is up for grabs for one lucky player. It is yet another eye-catching location featured in the show so far.

Prime Video is releasing the MrBeast fronted game show weekly - meaning fans might be wondering when to expect the next instalment. There are five more episodes left and you don’t want to get caught out by the schedule.

If you've been watching the show and wondering where it is filmed - here's all you need to know.

Where is Beast Games filmed?

Still image from Beast Games | Amazon MGM Studios/ Beast Games

The game show used multiple locations for filming - which took place in 2024. There has been some controversy over the conditions - find out more here.

Initial filming took place inside of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in July last year, in which 2,000 contestants were cut down to the thousand featured in the show. This footage was used for an episode on MrBeast’s YouTube channel.

The filming for the first episode and then for ‘Beast City’ actually took place in Canada. It took place at Downsview Park Studios in Toronto, Ontario and was described as being like a "miniature village” by CBC in August 2024.

Where is ‘Beast Island’ located?

The latest episode (five) sees players attempt to win ownership of a $1.8m private island - and it certainly looks like a tropical location. According to Decider the island is located in the Pearl Islands in Panama and its real name is La Vivienda Island.

Other islands in the region have also been used to film different reality shows like Survivor. ‘Beast Island’ is described as being ‘uninhabited’ and the sets were built for the show.

What have you thought of Beast Games so far? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].