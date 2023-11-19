With Christmas approaching quickly, many children will be eager to meet the Man in red.

Santa and his elves are heading from the north pole to greet children around Leeds this holiday season. And he’s got a busy schedule with lots of grottoes to visit before Christmas Day.

Along with stays throughout the month of December, such as at the White Rose Shopping Centre, there are also a number of one-off events, including at the Roundhegians RFC.

There are dozens of events around Leeds, but we have listed seven to make your Christmas, and meeting with Santa, a bit easier:

There are lots of opportunities to meet Santa in Leeds this Christmas.

Where to meet Santa in Leeds in 2023

White Rose Shopping Centre

Santa will be visiting the White Rose Express grotto in the popular south Leeds shopping centre daily until Christmas Eve on Sunday December 24, with a number of sensory-friendly sessions from 10am to 10.30am every Tuesday through December, during the shopping centres quiet hours from 10am to 12pm.

Booking is required to visit Santa at the White Rose’s grotto. Tickets are available via the White Rose website at £6 per child, and includes a gift and free entrance for an accompanying adult.

Lotherton Hall

Meet Santa as the North Pole arrives at Lotherton Hall from November 25 until January 7, along with the Elf Village, Christmas walks and more.

Tickets are available via the Christmas Experience website, and times may vary.

Roundhegians

If you’re looking to start Christmas early, the popular Roundhegians rugby club is hosting Santa and his elf on Sunday November 26 between 1pm and 5pm.

Tickets are £5 and can be purchased here.

The Mansion, Roundhay Park

The Santa Claus Experience at The Mansion in Roundhay Park sees Santa and the team meeting children from Saturday November 25 to Saturday December 23.

The event is selling out fast, so hurry and get your tickets here.

Harewood House

The Adventures of Peppermint: A Father Christmas Experience is coming to the popular Leeds estate on Saturdays and Sundays between November 25 and December 24. The “heartwarming” 45 minute immersive experience promises unforgettable memories and “pure festive magic”.

You can book tickets via the Harewood website here.

Tingley Garden Centre

Attend E.L.F School at Tingley Garden Centre all the way up until Christmas Eve, where kids can play and learn from Santa’s elves, before meeting the Man himself in his grotto.

You can also enjoy a breakfast with Santa at the garden centre’s Blooms Kitchen, where children will receive a gift.

You can buy tickets here.

Harpins, Ackworth Garden Centre

Visit Santa at his grotto at Harpins Garden Centre along with his reindeer trail, elves and more every Saturday and Sunday from December 2, as well as from Monday December 18 up to Saturday December 23.

Children are invited to help look for Santa's missing reindeer around the store, and one they have been found, a sweet treat reward awaits.