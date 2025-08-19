Where and when these fabulous artisan markets are coming to Leeds this weekend

These artisan markets will transform two of Leeds’ most iconic locations this weekend to showcase Yorkshire makers, crafters and producers.

The Little Bird Artisan Markets will take place in City Square on Saturday (August 23) and will be line Briggate on Sunday (August 24).

Shoppers will have the chance to support small businesses and find unique, handmade products.

“Our markets are more than just shopping, they are about building community and celebrating creativity.” Jackie Crozier, founder and managing director of Little Bird Artisan Markets

On Saturday, City Square will become a bustling artisan village, featuring an impressive range of artisan stalls featuring a huge variety of goods from handcrafted jewellery, original artwork, to unique homeware.

The market provides an alternative to mainstream retail, allowing visitors to the area to connect directly with the talented artisans who create their products.

The artisan community will bring its magic to Briggate on Sunday, Leeds’ main shopping street. The market will line the high street with stalls featuring everything from fashion and accessories to organic skincare and bespoke gifts.

Jackie Crozier, founder and managing director of Little Bird Artisan Markets said: ‘’We are incredibly excited to be back in Leeds with not one, but two markets this weekend The energy in both City Square and on Briggate is fantastic, and we are proud to offer a platform for so many talented, independent makers.

“Our markets are more than just shopping, they are about building community and celebrating creativity. We invite everyone to come down, explore the stalls and experience the energetic atmosphere for themselves.’’

For further information on Little Bird Artisan Markets, or how to book a stall at one of the events, please email [email protected] or visit www.littlebirdmade.com Alternatively follow @LittleBirdMade on Instagram or Facebook.