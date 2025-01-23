Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bluey fans have a major new theory about when the show is set! 👀

Bluey fans may have worked out when the show is set.

A new theory has got viewers debating - and it has plenty of evidence.

However eagle-eyed viewers think Bluey itself may have debunked the theory.

One of Blue’s biggest mysteries may have just been solved - at least based on this incredible fan theory. The beloved kids show might not be releasing new episodes any time soon, but that hasn’t stopped people from trying to unpick some of the animated show’s lingering questions.

It was announced in December 2024 that a Bluey movie is on the way, meaning writing on the show is on the back burner for now. Series creator Joe Brumm explained in a letter to fans: "After some time spent away from the series, working on another project, an old idea resurfaced and before I knew it, I’d written a Bluey feature script that I really love. Fast forward through a tonne of contracting and we’re about to embark on making an animated Bluey movie!”

The last batch of episodes from season three arrived in early 2024, including the extra long and acclaimed episode The Sign. But there was a surprise for fans with minisodes arriving later in the year, including just before Christmas.

While waiting for the Bluey movie, fans of the show have turned their attention to speculating about how old the characters are and when it could be set. And one theory has really caught the imagination.

Bluey fans think they’ve figured out when the show is set

Bluey | Disney Plus

It has long been a question about when exactly Bluey takes place. But Australian website Kidspot reports that in a post in the Facebook group Adult Bluey fans, one person may have finally figured it out.

They wrote: “So I've had an ongoing theory for a while now and the Surprise episode has made me lean more into it. I believe Bluey takes place during the early 2000s. Reason 1: Bandit talks about growing up in the 80s as a kid. He could have been born late 70s early 80s. That would put him in his mid/late 20s during the early 2000s. Which is the average age for a dad with kids their age.

“Reason 2: The technology. In this latest episode people talk about it jumps into 'the' future but I believe it jumps to current time. All their electronics are current. They have quite a bit of what looks like Amazon products; an echo dot, an echo show, and a ring doorbell. They also have a robot vacuum (that's not working all that great) and a digital picture frame.

“In most episodes at most we see them using their tablet (like in Bob Bilby) and leappads were developed in early/mid 2000s. And of course creators have artistic license.”

But has the theory already been debunked?

Responding to the post on Facebook, many people came out in support of the theory that Bluey is set in the 2000s. However others pointed out holes, particularly around the technology featured in the show.

One wrote: “I would agree if it wasn't for the smart phones and tablets the family uses.” Another added: “My only thought is the flossing episode… I love the idea of it being set in the early 2000s because that's when I grew up, but the episode with flossing (the dance move) shatters that theory for me.”

And one of the recent minisodes may actually debunk the theory, because in it Bandit’s drivers licence can be seen and appears to have the issue date of 2022. It also shows his date of birth as being October 25 1978.

What is your favourite Bluey episode and are you excited for the movie? Let me know by email: [email protected].