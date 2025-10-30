Comedy legend Peter Kay is set to make history once again as he returns to Leeds First Direct Bank Arena for the 10th time.

The gig on Saturday May 16, 2026, will cement his status as the only comedian ever to reach this milestone.

The Leeds show marks the culmination of Kay’s historic, record-breaking, UK ‘Better late than never - again’ tour. Now in its third year, he continues to play to packed audiences across the country, confirming his reputation as one of the nation’s most cherished comedian.

Lindsi Blakeman, Head of Marketing and Communications at First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Peter Kay back to Leeds for another incredible milestone in his record-breaking tour. Peter has a wonderful relationship with our audiences here in Yorkshire, and each show feels truly special.”

To celebrate this and the final date of the tour a limited number of tickets including premium seats, previously held back for production, will be released this Saturday at 10am.

Lindsi added: “This premium seat release is the perfect way to celebrate his ongoing success.”

Tickets — including newly released premium seats — go on sale Saturday November 1 at 10am via official outlets.