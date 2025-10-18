It’s the opportunity of a lifetime for young singers in Leeds.

The National Children’s Choir of Great Britain (NCCGB) is looking for budding young singers who wish to join the choir at Easter 2026 - and is visiting Leeds for one audition day on Sunday November 30.

These are open to any enthusiastic young singers aged between nine and 19. Successful candidates take part in two residential choral courses per year, spending a week at Easter and summer in the idyllic setting of Bromsgrove School, Worcestershire.

At their audition, young people are invited to perform one song from memory, accompanied, which should last no more than 3 minutes. They will also do some aural tests including musical memory tests and singing chords and (for children in Year 7 and above) some sight singing - tailored to the child’s current singing level. Auditions last around 30 minutes including warm up time.

The NCCGB team is not seeking the ‘finished article’, but is instead looking for potential, passion and a desire to learn. The audition panel comprises NCCGB’s music team, who have a great deal of experience of working with children in many settings, and always strive to help children navigate on-the-day nerves.

Nicole O’Donnell, Chief Executive of NCCGB said: “After an incredibly successful year, we are proud to be holding more auditions in a wider geographic spread of the country than ever before, thanks to the enlightened generosity of our donors. It is our aim to see as many children in person as we physically can, but alongside this, we have scheduled an online round, open to anyone more than 100 miles from an audition venue.

“I have seen first hand the remarkable work that our professional musicians and pastoral staff do, and it is a joy to see our young people sharing and developing their love for singing individually and as a group. The supportive, friendly and inclusive environment is something we are incredibly proud of, and our members frequently tell us that they feel free to be their true selves while on a residential course. It really is a happy, healthy place!”

The NCCGB choirs sing a wide range of diverse repertoire. Children learn choral discipline, musicality, vocal techniques, and practical skills such as taking care of their voice. They also receive one-on-one singing lessons with a singing teacher. There are performance opportunities in public concerts in prestigious venues in the UK, and on choral tours abroad.

Forming lasting friendships is an important part of being a member of the NCCGB, and so outside of choral rehearsals, there are plenty of opportunities for fun. During afternoon recreation there is a choice of activities; these may include crafts, games, either outdoor or indoor; or quiet time for resting. In the evening everyone joins together for recreation: quiz night, movie night and party night are all favourites.

The choir’s activities are supervised by members of the pastoral staff, who ensure that alongside their musical development, children’s wellbeing and safeguarding is paramount. There are pastoral staff on duty at all times, including overnight. The pastoral team is made up of experienced musicians, teachers and NCCGB alumni. NCCGB considers that it is particularly beneficial to their young choir members that some of the pastoral team were once in the choir, as they understand exactly what it is like to be away from home as a member of NCCGB. They are therefore more able to help the young people to integrate and feel welcome and supported.

Auditions may be booked online here: https://www.nccgb.com/joining-us/