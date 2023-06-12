Food and drink venue Chow Down has announced their large summer programme including live music, food, Drag Brunch specials and much more.

The popular venue in Temple Arches is also introducing new exciting additions to their offering, which they say makes the venue “the ultimate destination for both entertainment and culinary experience in Leeds city centre.”

At the top of their new summer programme is the return of their 2022 hit attraction; the crazy golf course Palm Swings, which will be back at the end of June. And new for this year is visitors can play the new updated course for free.

Chow Down has announced their summer programme.

Along with the golf course is the new resident food programme, and in a statement, Chow Down said of the new lineup: “Food lovers will be delighted to hear that Bastard's Bistro and Braizin' Squad are continuing as resident kitchens. Fear not, they are both launching brand new menus this month to celebrate.

“Indulge in a culinary journey from Bastard’s Bistro with exciting creations prepared such as Beeria Tacos with beer-braised beef shin, Ona Colada Fried Chicken Burger with coconut sriracha and charred pineapple ring. Brazin’ Squad will launch their take on steak and chips (with smoked chipotle hollandaise) and a new range of flatbreads including crispy shredded beef with gochujang mayo or Halloumi Flatbread with Harissa honey and tzatziki, to their new smoked mac and cheese with pulled pork or pulled jerk mushroom.”

Between June 23 and 25, the venue will host the brand new Chow Down Taco + Tequila Festival. The celebration, described as a “feast for the senses” will feature live bands, cocktail-making and tasting classes and a wide range of food including churros, tacos, a tequila bar, margarita and paloma bar and competitions and much more.

Matt Long, Founder Chow Down and New Citizens, said: “As we head into the peak of summer, we’re looking forward to our exciting June and July programme, which will see us host two food festivals in Taco + Tequila Festival and Battle of the Burger, a tropical themed drag brunch, the return of our crazy golf course and some new mouth watering menus from Bastard’s Bistro and Braizin Squad. And we hope to enjoy it all in the summer sun as things begin to hot up.”

Crazy golf course Palm Swings is returning to Chow Down this summer.

For a full list of events coming up this summer, including Floating Art, Bingo Lingo and the Taco + Tequila festival, and to book a table, check out the Chow Down website.

Chow Down Leeds June programme