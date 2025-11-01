What's on at Leeds Heritage Theatres this November from Chris McCausland to The Book of Mormon and Aladdin
There’s a bumper crop of shows at Leeds Grand Theatre and City Varieties this November from comedian Chris McCausland to Aladdin the Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto - here’s a rundown of what’s on when.
LEEDS GRAND THEATRE:
- Opera North's La bohème: Sat 1 November: From Paris with love comes a tale of friendship and romance that will make you laugh and cry in equal measure. This acclaimed production from director Phyllida Lloyd is a must-see, whether you’re a big-time opera fan or are dipping your toe into opera for the first time.
- Chris McCausland: Sun 2 November: Chris McCausland is hitting the road again with another masterclass in stand-up comedy that has literally been Yonks in the making.
- Dear England: Tue 4 – Sat 8 November: The National Theatre’s Olivier Award-winning smash hit comes to Leeds in a highly anticipated tour. Football and non-football fans alike will be brought to their feet in this joyous, five-star ‘new stage epic’ (Telegraph). Dear England tells the inspiring, at times heart-breaking, and ultimately uplifting story of Gareth Southgate’s revolutionary tenure as England manager.
- The Book of Mormon: Tue 11 – Sat 29 November: The New York Times calls it ‘the best musical of this century.’ It’s The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award and four-time Olivier-winning Best Musical.
CITY VARIETIES IN NOVEMBER 2025:
- Trevor Horn: Adventures in Modern Recording: Mon 10 November: One of the world’s greatest music producers – Trevor Horn – is coming to City Varieties as part of an exclusive tour this autumn. Horn is a bona fide pop legend, having worked with everyone from Seal to Frankie Goes to Hollywood, ABC to Yes, Grace Jones to Belle and Sebastian, and Robbie Williams to Pet Shop Boys.
- John Smith: Wed 12 November: Born in Essex, raised by the Devon seaside, and making his bones in the bars and clubs of Liverpool, England’s one and only John Smith has been at the pioneering forefront of British Folk Guitar Music for twenty years.
- Claudia Buckley: Come On In and Sit Right Down: Thu 13 November: In just two years, Claudia Buckley has had six Number One singles in the country charts in Ireland, and her recent self-penned single Honey Bee made the top 10 in the Irish pop charts. Claudia grew up immersed in country music and her own unique sound, a blend of traditional country, pop, and bluegrass speaks to this.
- National Theatre Live: Mrs. Warren's Profession (Screening): Sat 15 November: Five-time Olivier Award-winner Imelda Staunton (The Crown) joins forces with her real-life daughter Bessie Carter (Bridgerton) for the very first time, playing mother and daughter in Bernard Shaw’s incendiary moral classic.
- Steve Knightley & The Winter Yards Band: Sun 16 November: Steve Knightley, former frontman of Show of Hands, is set to embark on an exciting new chapter, unveiling his four-piece band for an autumn 2025 tour!
- Aladdin - Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto at City Varieties Music Hall: Nov 28 to Jan 11: It’s panto time again (oh, yes it is!) Returning to light up City Varieties Music Hall, this showstopper brings you a festive extravaganza like no other. This Christmas, it’s Aladdin: The Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto by Peter Rowe, featuring the perfect blend of laugh-out-loud audience participation, hilariously cheesy jokes, and a high-energy jukebox bursting with iconic rock anthems and chart-smashing hits.
Leeds Heritage Theatres is a registered charity that operates Leeds Grand Theatre, City Varieties Music Hall, and Hyde Park Picture House. To see what’s on and book tickets, visit leedsheritagetheatres.com