West End hit musical Come From Away has announced a UK tour with a number of dates in Leeds next year. The stage show, which has won four Olivier Awards, has been at the Phoenix Theatre in London from February 2019 until January 2023.

But now, it is going on tour to give theatre-goers across the country the chance to see it. Come From Away is based on events in the Newfoundland town of Gander during the week following the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York, when 38 planes containing 7,000 passengers were diverted to the area.

The characters in the musical are based on, and share the names of real life Gander residents and the stranded travellers they housed and fed. The musical shows the bond that residents and those stranded grew over time.

The tour will run for over 10 months kicking off in spring next year. It will vist Leeds Grand Theatre from the end of April to May 2024. We have rounded up all of the dates and how to get tickets to see the show.

When is Come From Away at Leeds Grand Theatre

Come from Away will be in Leeds from April 30 to May 11, 2024.

How to get tickets

Tickets to see Come From Away as it embarks on a mammoth UK tour can be purchased from the official website . Some tickets are currently already available whilst some areas may have to wait.

Come From Away UK tour - full list of tour dates