The wait is almost over and the second season of Wednesday is nearly complete. The remaining episodes are set to creepy crawl onto Netflix in just a few hours.
Jenna Ortega will once again lead the cast, but there will be some new faces for part two. Including one of the biggest pop stars in the world right now!
Netflix will release the four remaining episodes today (September 3). The exact time has been confirmed here.
But who can you expect to see in the final episodes of season two? Here’s all you need to know.
1. Jenna Ortega - Wednesday Addams
Back for the second season - and a new semester at Nevermore Academy - is series star Jenna Ortega. She plays Wednesday Addams. You may have also seen her in You also on Netflix. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
2. Isaac Ordonez - Pugsley Addams
Wednesday's younger brother Pugsley will be around much more in season two. Not only is he taller than before, he has electric powers. Isaac Ordonez plays Pugsley. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
3. Victor Dorobantu - Thing
Thing is back for season two of Wednesday. The hand is played by Romanian magician Victor Dorobantu. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
4. Luis Guzmán - Gomez Addams
Luis Guzmán returns once again as the patriarch of the Addams family - Gomez. He was in the Netflix film Havoc earlier this year as well. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
5. Catherine Zeta-Jones - Morticia Addams
Another returning face for the second season is Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia Addams. For the latest episodes she is moving to Nevermore Academy after accepting an important philanthropic position on campus. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
6. Joanna Lumley - Grandma Hester Frump
British TV royalty is joining Wednesday for season two. Joanna Lumley is playing Grandma Hester Frump. | Netflix Photo: Netflix