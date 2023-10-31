With Halloween here, we asked the people of Leeds if they have ever experienced anything supernatural.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Trick or Treating, pumpkin carving, fancy dress parties or just staying at home watching a scary movie - there are plenty of ways to celebrate Halloween.

We wanted to find out just how you, the Leeds locals, will be celebrating the spooky season this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to your plans, we wanted to know if our locals had ever experienced anything haunting, unexplainable, or supernatural, and if they believed in ghosts, and some of the answers will haunt you - including a spine tingling tale about ghosts being caught on camera.