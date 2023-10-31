Leeds news you can trust since 1890
We asked Leeds locals about their spookiest sightings and their answers will haunt you

With Halloween here, we asked the people of Leeds if they have ever experienced anything supernatural.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 31st Oct 2023, 04:45 GMT
Trick or Treating, pumpkin carving, fancy dress parties or just staying at home watching a scary movie - there are plenty of ways to celebrate Halloween.

We wanted to find out just how you, the Leeds locals, will be celebrating the spooky season this year.

In addition to your plans, we wanted to know if our locals had ever experienced anything haunting, unexplainable, or supernatural, and if they believed in ghosts, and some of the answers will haunt you - including a spine tingling tale about ghosts being caught on camera.

Watch the video to see what a couple of Leeds locals have planned this spooky season, as well as their spookiest sightings.

