Waterloo: The Best of ABBA announce show at Leeds First Direct Arena - how to get tickets & presale details
Dancing queens get ready as Waterloo: The Best of ABBA tour is headed to Leeds for a night of iconic music, costumes and choreography
ABBA fans have the chance to dance, jive and have the time of their lives as Waterloo: The Best of ABBA tour is headed to Leeds to pay tribute to the iconic band this year. Dancing queens and super troupers from in and around Leeds will have the chance to experience what ABBA is like in the flesh as the renowned tribute band puts on a world-class performance.
The jaw-dropping two hour show comes to Leeds First Direct Arena on November 12. An arena-scale production, it boasts stunning visuals, dazzling costumes and breath-taking choreography, with a live cast and band that will guide you through 50 years of ABBA.
All of the band’s greatest tracks are expected to be performed over the course of the show. These monster-hits include the likes of Waterloo, Mamma Mia, Voulez Vouz, Dancing Queen among numerous others.
Waterloo: The Best of Abba in Leeds - how to get tickets
The first Waterloo: The Best of Abba presale event will get underway through O2 Priority on Wednesday (February 22). This begins at 10am and you can register for the tickets through the official O2 website.
Presale tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster and Live Nation at 10am on Thursday (February 23). To sign up and for further details, visit the Ticketmaster website
General sale for tickets gets underway at 10am on Friday (February 24). These can be purchased through Ticketmaster.