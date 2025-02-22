The city’s celebration of its most famous vegetable is being held this weekend and sees food and drink vendors, workshops and entertainers bring the centre to life.
Over 50 chalets have been erected around the city centre for the festival, which is held today and tomorrow (Sunday).
Wakefield, along with Morley and Rothwell, is part of the Yorkshire Rhubarb Triangle - or Pink Triangle - which is so named for the large amount of rhubarb that the area has historically produced.
Featuring over the weekend is a whole new programme of chef demos including Wakefield’s very own Karen Wright, double BAFTA award winning TV presenter and home chef Sam Nixon and award-winning chef Rachel Green.
Live music programmed by Wakefield Music Collective will be on every day at the Rhu-Bar, with a variety of local pop, folk, and rock artists to enjoy. There are also Heritage Talks (pre-booking essential) where you can learn more about the history of Wakefield rhubarb.
Finally, there is the Rhubarb Food & Drink Trail around the city, that showcases restaurants and bars putting on rhubarb themed food and drink throughout the weekend.
Check out our pictures from the Saturday of the festival in the gallery below.
