Nothing says Halloween like picking your own pumpkin to carve.

Bert’s Barrow is a family-run farm in Hillam which runs an annual pick-your-own pumpkin patch event throughout the month of October.

This year owners Jason Thompson and Charlotte Wells-Thompson have planted 60,000 gourds of all varieties, to try to make sure everyone is able to pick their own pumpkins this Halloween.

With photo opportunities, face-painting, fairground rides, a bar and, of course, thousands of pumpkins, there is plenty on offer to get you and your family into the autumn spirit. You can also carve and paint your chosen pumpkins on-site, so you don’t even have to wait until you get home.

The farm is open on Fridays from 12pm-5 pm and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9am-4pm.