VIDEO: Leeds YouTube busker sensation Hannah Trigwell releases debut album RED

Leeds based YouTube busker sensation Hannah Trigwell is celebrating the release of her debut album RED with a UK tour.

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Hannah, aged 27, who started out singing on the city's streets, has already had more than 100 million views on YouTube and clocked up 600,000 subscribers.

She is famed for her delicate covers of pop songs but album RED is a collection of 14 original tracks, including two previous singles, Nobody and Another Beautiful Mistake.

Hannah embarks on an eight-date UK tour starting in Glasgow on Sunday (Sept 2), taking in Glasgow, Nottingham, Newcastle upon Tyne, Brighton, London, Bristol and Hull - with a homecoming at Headrow House, Leeds, on Sunday, September 9. For Leeds tickets visit www.wegottickets.com/event/442980.

VIDEO: Watch Hannah's new music video for original track Taboo, from album Red, on our embedded YouTube player - or CLICK HERE.

BUY: Debut album RED is out today and available to download on all usual platforms - CLICK HERE.

She says of the album: “I feel like I'm finally letting people in on who I am as an artist.

"Recording stripped back covers is something that really helped me to build up an audience, and I love putting my own spin on my favourite songs, but I'm really passionate about songwriting, and I've only released a handful of original songs to date.

"The songs on the album are very personal, and I'm really proud of how they have come out in the recording process - so much time and energy has gone into this record, so I'm very emotionally attached to it as a whole. I really re-live the emotions of each song whenever I hear the studio recordings or perform them live.”

With little reliance on labels or outside organisations to bolster her career or grow her following, she forged her own path.

“Nothing has come easy to me and I've had to work super hard consistently to be able to tour and make a full-time career from my music, I definitely haven't caught a break yet, but I'm not going sit around waiting for it to come when there is so much work to be done and songs to write.

"It’s great to be independent because you have complete creative control, but it is a lot of work. I film and edit all of my videos and music videos and I do my own artwork, so there's always a lot to do, but I love it. The biggest challenge has been trying to make people or businesses take you seriously when there's no major label backing you.”

Hannah was originally encouraged by her peers to upload the covers she was busking to YouTube when it was still in its infancy - around 12 years ago.

She has already had chart success with her original songs, including number one hits in Vietnam and Laos, and a top ten hit in Mongolia in 2015 with her track Headrush. which featured on her EP, Pieces, in 2012.

YouTube singer songwriter sensation Hannah Trigwell

Three sell-out tours of the UK and Europe followed, with support from BBC Introducing, performing at the Isle of Wight and T In The Park Festivals.

She also won Best Unsigned Artist in the Online Music Awards.

In 2015, her international success with the single Headrush became national news, although she was completely unaware of its success until a Twitter alert bought it to her attention a month after the fact.

She said of her early days on YouTube: “Back then it took a long time for anyone to see the video. There were less creators though so you were more likely to get featured - YouTube as a platform was still developing as I was developing as an artist, so everything was improving at the same time - my ability and the platforms popularity.”

2018 UK TOUR DATES



SEP 02 SUNDAY - The Old Hairdresser's, Glasgow



SEP 03 MONDAY - The Chameleon Arts Café, Nottingham



SEP 04 TUESDAY - Surf Café, Newcastle upon Tyne



SEP 05 WEDNESDAY - The Brunswick, Brighton



SEP 06 THURSDAY - The Spice Of Life, London



SEP 07 FRIDAY - The Louisiana, Bristol



SEP 09 SUNDAY - Headrow House, Leeds



NOV 24 SATURDAY - Kardomah94, Hull

