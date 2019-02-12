VIDEO: Ice Cube Leeds is cool skating and rides attraction in Millennium Square - all you need to know

Get your skates on for Ice Cube Leeds - the cool family fun skating and rides attraction which has returned to Millennium Square.

It is now open - until February 24 - with lots of icy fun and adventure for all the family.

BUY TICKETS: Public ice skating sessions, including skates hire, are are priced at (including booking fees) £8.50 adults, £7.50 for LEEDSCard and LEEDSCard extra holders and £7 for children under 13 and BreezeCard holders. Call the box office on 0113 376 0318, buy in person from either the City Centre Box Office in Leeds Town Hall or from the onsite ticket office, or visit www.millsqleeds.com/icecube.

Times are usually 10am to 9pm, with public, school and other sessions. For all times and booking details - CLICK HERE.

Open throughout the Leeds school half-term holiday, Ice Cube is the ideal way to entertain the kids - so join them for a magical skating experience.

he hugely popular Ice Cube is back to give fun seekers a chance to whizz around the ice under a bigger, specially covered outdoor rink complete with new transparent marquee style roof.

Radio Aire is providing the official soundtrack to this year’s event courtesy of Ice Cube Radio with weekly special events, presenter appearances and on-air competitions.

Returning for its second year, the new penguin club - on Saturday and Sunday mornings - will give children the chance to take their first steps on to the ice in a fun and safe environment with the assistance of the popular penguin skating aids.

There is also a dedicated accessible session every Thursday morning at 10am which is suitable for wheelchair users and other people with disabilities.

In addition to the ice rink, the Ice Cube will also be hosting a wide range of winter themed family rides and attractions including the Radio Aire Ice Slide, the brand new Airmax and the adrenalin fuelled Ice Jet.

There will also be a selection of other family rides for children of all ages including the North Pole Fun House, Ice Bungees, Ice Palace, Ice Dragon Coaster and more.

Tasty treats and hot and cold snacks will also be readily available for all visitors in The new ‘Skate Escape Café’ by the people behind The Mussel Pot & Grill.

Coun Lisa Mulherin, Leeds City Council’s executive member for children and families said: “There’s always a huge sense of anticipation around Ice Cube returning and it’s fantastic to welcome such a popular event back to the city centre once again for what will be its 19th winter in a row.

“We’re extremely lucky to have such a unique space at the heart of Leeds where we can host an exciting and varied programme of events which brings children and families together year after year.”

The Radio Aire Ice Slide

Radio Aire Breakfast presenter Ant Arthur added: “January has felt so long we can’t wait to pick up the pace at the Ice Cube Leeds.

“We are so proud to be part of this event, Radio Aire has been broadcasting to Leeds for 35 years and only by having great partners like Leeds City Council can we continue to be the only station dedicated to everything Leeds has to offer. We’ve got loads of competitions to win Ice Skating tickets up for grabs plus a trip for two to Iceland! Tune in to find out how to enter throughout February.”

Ice Cube is back with a specially covered outdoor rink complete with new transparent marquee style roof

Get your skates on for Ice Cube Leeds

Adrenalin fuelled rides at Ice Cube in Millennium Square