VE Day 80: Your guide to the biggest VE Day events happening across the UK - Is VE Day 2025 a bank holiday?
Communities across the UK are holding a number of events to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
In Cardiff, a special concert featuring local choirs will take place at the castle, accompanied by ceremonies across the city.
Liverpool will host exhibitions and events at the Albert Dock, celebrating the city's unique wartime history.
Leeds has planned a vibrant parade through the city centre, including veterans and local community groups.
The North East will witness beacon lightings across the coast and significant landmarks, while in the West Midlands, Birmingham Cathedral will hold a commemorative service, followed by community gatherings.
Bristol will stage a range of activities at the historic harbour, including musical performances and historical displays.
Across London, extensive plans are underway to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day on the 8th of May.
The day's centrepiece is a military parade from Parliament Square along Whitehall, concluding with a ceremonial flypast over Buckingham Palace.
King Charles and Queen Camilla will personally host a tea party at Buckingham Palace, welcoming 50 veterans who served during World War II.
Other events in the capital include a thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey and an evening concert at Horse Guards Parade, featuring renowned artists and musicians.
Additionally, communities across the city will gather for street parties, local beacon lightings and commemorative exhibitions at venues such as the Imperial War Museum.
When is VE Day?
VE Day, May 8, marked the end of World War Two in Europe in 1945.
Is VE Day 2025 a bank holiday?
VE Day 2025, May 8, is not a bank holiday.
Many commemorative events will take place on the early May bank holiday, May 5.
The flypast over The Mall and Buckingham Palace will take place at 13:45.
A two-minute national silence will be held on May 8 at 12 noon.
