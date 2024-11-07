The “UK's first and biggest indoor trampoline and adventure park” is set to open in Leeds next year.

Through a multi-million-pound investment, Flip Out will be creating the company's biggest trampoline park, 100,000sq ft site in Plateworks, Coal Road in Whinmoor, with more than 150 interconnected trampolines, airbags, basketball, reaction walls and dodgeball court.

It will also include a gigantic 18,000 sqft inflatable area, a state-of-the-art Laser Quest, an entire zone of super slides that will house slides of all different heights, speeds and shoot customers on to air bags, a Ninja obstacle course with a half-pipe ramp at the end, a multi-storey Ninja Playground, a drift bike arena, a roller disco, interactive football pitches, backyard football zone, soft play, a huge arcade area and state-of-the-art dodgems.

The Flip Out site will be at Plateworks in Whinmoor and feature a huge trampoline park and Laser Quest | Flip Out

Talking about the new opening, Richard Beese, co-owner of We Do Play, which specialises in creating immersive leisure and hospitality experiences, said: "We are really excited about this brand-new location in Leeds, this is a centre like no other.

"Leeds has been ready for a shake-up for some time and what better than creating 60 new jobs, in the coolest venue in town. The site is so big we will introduce some stand-alone concepts too, making it the ultimate entertainment destination in Yorkshire. We just know it's going to be really popular.”

"We will be releasing competitions with amazing prize giveaways before we open and releasing party packages as early as possible, so watch this space."

The site will also include a Ninja obstacle course with a half-pipe ramp at the end and a multi-storey Ninja Playground | Flip Out

There will also be 10 party rooms, plus corporate meeting rooms, perfect for local businesses to use for networking events. Dedicated parking for up to 350 vehicles will also be provided.

A spokesperson said that there is not currently an exact date for when the site will open in Leeds but that it will be “in time for summer”.

The announcement of plans to open the first-ever Flip Out in Leeds follows hot on the heels of new 2024 openings in Coventry and Watford, both of which are scheduled to open later this year, bringing the number of Flip Out indoor adventure parks in the UK to 35.

Flip Out Leeds activities will include:

150 interconnected trampolines

Laser Quest

Ninja Playground

Ninja Course

Obstacle course

Fast slides

Drift trike arena

Roller disco

State-of-the-art dodgems

Interactive football pitches

Backyard football zone

Soft play

Huge arcade area

Themed party rooms