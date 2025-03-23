UK Proms in the Park Harewood House: Live orchestra to bring dance anthems to historic country house in Leeds
The UK Proms in the Park tour is set to take over Harewood House later this summer, with TV personality Judge Rinder hosting one of the exciting events.
Music lovers will be able to enjoy “sensational” dance classics on the first night of the event, before the UK Proms Orchestra takes to the stage the following night performing beloved classical pieces from TV, film and theatre.
That will be followed by a rapturous finale featuring all the classics from the Last Night of the Proms with Judge Rinder leading the celebrations.
Tickets for both nights are available now.
The event in Leeds is part of a UK-wide tour of eight historic and stunning locations including Attingham Park, Plas Newydd House, Carlisle Castle, Whitby Abbey, Pendennis Castle, The Brocus Eton, Bolsover Castle.
UK Proms Director and co-founder Justin Klekot said: “It will be a magical evening at Harewood House, listening to some of the UK’s most talented classical musicians performing as the sun sets on a summer’s evening.”
UK Proms Director and co-founder Peter Metcalfe said: “We wanted to provide people across Yorkshire a ‘Last Night of The Prom’ experience on their doorstep. Harewood House is the perfect venue, and this year with our DJ Judge Jules and host Judge Rinder, it promises to be bigger and better than ever.”
The UK Proms Weekend kicks off on Friday June 20 with the sensational 30-piece Dance Anthems Orchestra who will take the audience on a pulsating journey through the past four decades of classic dance tunes with soloists and dancers.
On Saturday June 21, the classic 'Last Night of the Proms' will feature popular movie tracks and sing-a-long favourites.
UK Proms Artistic Director and co-founder, Holly Teague commented: “We are so excited to be joined by such talented presenters and artists and to be able to bring these talents to Harewood House for the first time.
“We are so looking forward to taking our fabulous orchestra on tour, lead by conductors David Danford and Joe Davies.”
There will be three bars and street food will be on offer from the award-winning Digbeth Dining Club.
