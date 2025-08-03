A world-famous contemporary art prize is coming to Bradford, giving audiences the chance to see cutting‑edge work by leading British artists right on their doorstep.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Turner Prize, which is one of the biggest events in the British art calendar, will take over Cartwright Hall Art Gallery from September.

It’s a significant headline moment for the Bradford and comes as part of the UK City of Culture celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prize has previously been hosted in cities including Liverpool, Hull and Derry/Londonderry - but will bring work by four shortlisted artists to Yorkshire very soon.

Here’s everything you need to know about one of the most exciting and talked-about contemporary art prizes in the world -

What is the Turner Prize?

The Turner Prize, launched in 1984, is one of the most prestigious awards in the world of contemporary art. Named after British painter J.M.W. Turner, it is awarded annually to a British artist who has made an outstanding contribution to the visual arts in the past year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renowned for sparking debate and challenging perceptions of what art can be, the Turner Prize has built a reputation for showcasing work that is bold, thought‑provoking and sometimes controversial.

Who are the shortlisted artists?

This year’s shortlist is a dynamic mix of voices exploring themes of identity, memory, heritage and belonging:

Nnena Kalu - Nominated for her presentation as part of Conversations at the Walker Art Gallery, Liverpool and Hanging Sculpture 1-10. Barcelona at Manifesta 15, Barcelona. Kalu often starts with cocoon-like shapes which are then bound, layered and wrapped in starkly coloured fabric, tape and other materials to create expressive hanging sculptural installations. Her work is rooted in a process of repeated gestures, as seen in her abstract swirling, drawings on paper. The jury commended her unique command of material, colour and gesture and her highly attuned responses to architectural space.

Work by shortlisted artist Nnena Kalu. | Bradford 2025

Rene Matić - Nominated for their solo exhibition AS OPPOSED TO THE TRUTH at CCA Berlin. Matić captures fleeting moments of joy in daily life, and expressions of tenderness within a wider political context. Their work includes highly personal photographs of family, friends and everyday scenes, displayed overlapping each other, paired with sound, banners, and installation. The jury were struck by the artist’s ability to express concerns around belonging and identity, conveying broader experiences of a young generation and their community through an intimate and compelling body of work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work by shortlisted artist Rene Matić. | Bradford 2025

Mohammed Sami - Nominated for his solo exhibition After the Storm at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire. Sami is known for his large-scale paintings which explore memory and conflict. Sami’s paintings contain haunted, dreamlike scenes. Devoid of people, he paints empty landscapes, interiors and items of furniture that reference conflict whilst encouraging viewers to search for their own meaning. The jury praised the artist’s powerful representation of war and exile, exhibited against the backdrop of Blenheim Palace.

Work by shortlisted artist Mohammed Sami. | Bradford 2025

Zadie Xa - Nominated for her presentation Moonlit Confessions Across Deep Sea Echoes: Your Ancestors Are Whales, and Earth Remembers Everything with Benito Mayor Vallejo at Sharjah Biennial 16. Interweaving painting, mural, textile and sound, Xa’s work explores traditions and folklore, speaking to a multitude of cultures. Her vibrant installation blended a soundscape with ethereal paintings, bojagi patchwork and a sculpture of over 650 brass bells inspired by Korean shamanic ritual. The jury felt that this cohesive work was a sophisticated development of Xa’s reflective and enchanting practice.

Work by shortlisted artist Zadie Xa. | Bradford 2025

Why Bradford?

Bradford is the UK City of Culture 2025 - a year‑long celebration of the city and district’s history, creativity and diversity. The Turner Prize exhibition is one of the flagship events, drawing visitors from across the UK and beyond.

It cements Bradford’s growing reputation as a cultural powerhouse and gives residents the rare chance to see some of the most talked‑about contemporary art without leaving the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When and where can I see it?

The Turner Prize 2025 exhibition runs from September 27, 2025, to February 22, 2026, at Cartwright Hall Art Gallery in Bradford.

Alongside the works of the shortlisted artists, visitors can expect a packed programme of events, talks and activities linked to the show and the wider City of Culture celebrations.

Tickets are on sale now. Demand is expected to be high, so booking early is advised. Visit the Bradford 2025 website to find out more.