TRNSMT 2024 is set to take place this week at Glasgow Green (July 12-14 2024)

This year’s headliners include Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris

But with the Met Office forecast rain for the first half of the week, will the wet weather ease off for this weekend?

This weekend is a busy one for music; while London celebrates everything hip-hop and R&B with Wireless, Glasgow Green welcomes revellers to TRNSMT 2024.

The festival, the successor to the beloved T In The Park event, is set to see Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris headline the event from Friday (July 12 2024), with big names including Garbage, The Mary Wallopers, Sugababes and Courteeners rounding out this year’s eclectic line up.

But as many waking up in Glasgow know, it’s not been incredibly productive weather to be stood out watching your favourite acts - less you enjoy the muddy climates of a music festival or, to quote Shirley Manson, you’re “Only Happy When It Rains.”

But according to the Met Office, there might be a bright spot during the week that might mean TRNSMT this year, unlike the fate that befell several Download Festival revellers earlier in the year, might not be a complete washout.

So what’s the meteorological services forecast for the remainder of the week in Glasgow, and what items (aside from an obligatory poncho) are not to be brought to TRNSMT this year, for the risk of having those items confiscated and even worse - not being let through the gates when they open this weekend?

What is the weather forecast for TRNSMT currently?

Although the first half of the week in Glasgow looks very wet, the Met Office is forecasting that the weather over TRNSMT weekend is starting to fine up.

July 12 2024: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime (19°c/12°c.)

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime (19°c/12°c.) July 13 2024: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning (20°c/12°c.)

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning (20°c/12°c.) July 14 2024: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime (20°c/12°c.)

What items are prohibited or banned from bringing to TRNSMT 2024?

It’s another case of the usual suspects regarding items prohibited or banned from bringing to Glasgow Green this weekend; a quick reminder that due to a strict bag search policy in place, TRNSMT organisers have stated no bags bigger than an A4 piece of paper are allowed on site.

The following items should be left at home to avoid being turned away from the TRNSMT 2024 gates:

Single-use disposable vapes

Glass (including perfumes)

Metal or hard plastic water bottles

Food or drink/liquids even if unopened

Drugs

Flares (you will be charged by the Police)

Smoke canisters (you will be charged by the Police)

Flags

Chairs

Professional cameras

Selfie sticks

Umbrellas

Weapons

Frisbees/boomerangs

Hi-vis tabards or jackets.

If medication is required to be brought, TRNSMT asks that it be clearly labelled in its original box or container and only enough for one day on-site. For those who require using a syringe for medication, it must be taken to one of the first aid points on site, where the needle can be disposed of safely.

