Trinity Leeds launches ‘Pick Your Mix’ with 'super-sized' DJ booth and free sweets giveaways for shoppers
A sweet surprise is coming to Trinity Leeds as the shopping centre launch "Pick Your Mix" with DJ booths and free sweets giveaways for shoppers.
Starting this week, Leeds Trinity is hosting a daily “Pick Your Mix” with “super-sized” DJ decks installed underneath she shopping centre’s main atrium where shoppers can listen to summer tunes and fill up goody bags with over 40 different sweet treats to take home.
Shoppers will also find a giant four-metre archway filled with giant sweets which makes a perfect spot for a selfie.
Steven Foster, Centre Director at Trinity Leeds, said: “There’s a super sweet surprise in store for shoppers as we’re celebrating the summer in style with live DJs, music, selfie spots, silent discos and pick ‘n’ mix.
“We always like to mix it up at Trinity Leeds and our ‘Pick Your Mix’ events will be an ideal summer treat for our guests.”
Guests can choose between three different playlists to listen to, including “Sweet Rock” featuring rock ‘n’ roll tunes, “Fizzy Pop” packed with party pop songs, and “Sour Beats” for some of the best Ibiza dance anthems.
The Pick Your Mix events will be held outside Marks and Spencer at Leeds Trinity every day from August 12t to 28t, from 10.30AM to 6PM Monday to Saturday, and 11AM to 5PM on Sundays.