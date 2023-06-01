Treeboy & Arc: Leeds five-piece announce headline dates and share new single ahead of debut album release
The five-piece from Leeds new single is taken from their debut album Natural Habitat due to be released this summer.
Having already released two singles, Leeds band Treeboy & Arc have shared their third single Behind The Curtain, taken from their debut album Natural Habitat out in July. The band has also announced a headline tour taking off in October this year with dates around the UK.
The five-piece was formed out of teenage friendships and “New Year’s Eve encounters”, and have received praise from numerous magazines and radio stations including BBC6 Music and Radio 1. They have also shared stage with high rollers on the post-punk and indie scene such as Shame and Parquet Courts.
Speaking of the new single, the band’s guitarist and singer Ben Morgan said: “This is probably the moodiest, darkest sounding song on the album, which is befitting seeing as the lyrics are about illness and the looming threat of death we all face. This used to be something that kept me up at night but doesn’t so much anymore, I think eventually we all accept the fragility of life.
“It’s another song that builds throughout, like one big long crescendo constantly building in intensity. Particularly mid way through when the tempo speeds up and the vocals become frantic and anxious. I wanted the people listening to feel stressed and on edge.”
Among numerous tour dates across the UK, Treeboy & Arc will play at Belgrave Music Hall on August 27 as part of This Must Be The Place together with acts like Bodega and Folly Group.
Treeboy & Arc’s debut album Natural Habitat is out on July 7 via Clue Records. You can listen to the new single Behind The Curtain here.
Treeboy & Arc 2023 tour dates
*Headline Show
- June 10 – Bedford, Ceremony at Esquires
- July 22 – Cheshire, Bluedot
- August 24 – Preston, Glastonferret at The Ferret w/ Bodega
- August 25 – Birkenhead, Future Now at Future Yard w/ The Bug Club
- August 27 – Leeds, This Must Be The Place at Belgrave Music Hall w/ Bodega
- October 17 – Brighton, Prince Albert*
- October 18 – London, Moth Club*
- October 19 – Margate, Where Else?*
- October 20 – Bristol, Rough Trade*
- October 21 – Cardiff, Swn Fest
- October 25 – Manchester, YES (Basement)*
- October 26 – Glasgow, Nice N Sleazy*
- October 28 – Nottingham, Karma Weekender at Chameleon