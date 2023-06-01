Having already released two singles, Leeds band Treeboy & Arc have shared their third single Behind The Curtain, taken from their debut album Natural Habitat out in July. The band has also announced a headline tour taking off in October this year with dates around the UK.

The five-piece was formed out of teenage friendships and “New Year’s Eve encounters”, and have received praise from numerous magazines and radio stations including BBC6 Music and Radio 1. They have also shared stage with high rollers on the post-punk and indie scene such as Shame and Parquet Courts.

The Leeds five-piece will play at Belgrave Music Hall on August 27.(Photo: Jord Mercer)

Speaking of the new single, the band’s guitarist and singer Ben Morgan said: “This is probably the moodiest, darkest sounding song on the album, which is befitting seeing as the lyrics are about illness and the looming threat of death we all face. This used to be something that kept me up at night but doesn’t so much anymore, I think eventually we all accept the fragility of life.

“It’s another song that builds throughout, like one big long crescendo constantly building in intensity. Particularly mid way through when the tempo speeds up and the vocals become frantic and anxious. I wanted the people listening to feel stressed and on edge.”

Among numerous tour dates across the UK, Treeboy & Arc will play at Belgrave Music Hall on August 27 as part of This Must Be The Place together with acts like Bodega and Folly Group.

Treeboy & Arc’s debut album Natural Habitat is out on July 7 via Clue Records. You can listen to the new single Behind The Curtain here.

Treeboy & Arc 2023 tour dates

*Headline Show

June 10 – Bedford, Ceremony at Esquires

July 22 – Cheshire, Bluedot

August 24 – Preston, Glastonferret at The Ferret w/ Bodega