By bus, by taxi and by car; here are some of the ways to get to Leeds Festival 2024 🚍

Leeds Festival 2024 is only two weeks away, with many music fans already starting to plan what to bring and when to arrive.

But the great debate still remains - how to get to the site this year and what’s the most affordable?

Benjamin Jackson has taken a look at the travel options getting to Bramham Park this year, including the cost of a taxi in Leeds.

It’s two weeks as of writing until the first full day of music at Bramham Park takes place, with Leeds Festival 2024 fast approaching (August 21 - 25 2024.)

While you might be scanning through the guides penned regarding what to bring and what not to bring, while of course having paid for your weekend or day ticket, the next decision I could imagine on your mind is “how am I planning to get to Bramham Park?”

For some, the option of just jumping in a car might not be on the cards, either some revellers being too young or not having a driving licence, while the private chauffeur service of mum and dad might be a little too outside their area of operations to ask for a lift to the festival.

Given that Bramham Park in Wetherby isn’t too far away from Leeds City Centre though, there are a couple of options available; some with a cost for the convenience, while other options giving you a chance to make friends and mingle with other excited festival goers this year.

So, in the interests of trying to make your Leeds Festival as stress-free as possible, here’s a look at some of the travel options ahead of the start of this year’s event.

What options do I have to travel to Leeds Festival 2024?

By car, by taxi or by bus? Here's some of your options travelling to Bramham Park for Leeds Festival 2024. | Getty Images/Canva

By car

So you’ve decided to take the lap of luxury, opted against getting public transport, purchased a car parking ticket and started to plug Bramham Park into your GPS. Thankfully, the event is heavily signposted so there is little chance you’ll get lost - little being the operative word.

Festival Republic have given a series of directions from those planning to travel from North, East, South and West England.

From the A1(M) Southbound:

Follow the A1(M) Northbound and exit at Junction 45.

Follow the Brown Route, which will be signposted, and continue onto the Grange Moor / Wattle Syke roundabouts.

From there, follow the signs to West Woods Road, turn left onto Thorner Road, and then right onto Paradise Way.

Take a left to enter the site via Brown Gate.

From the M1 Southbound:

Continue Northbound on the M1, merging onto the A1(M) at Junction 47.

Follow the A1(M) Northbound to Junction 45 and exit.

Follow the Brown Route as signposted to Grange Moor / Wattle Syke roundabouts, then to West Woods Road.

Turn left onto Thorner Road, right onto Paradise Way, and left into the site via Brown Gate.

From the M62 Eastbound:

Follow the M62 Westbound, merging onto the A1(M) Northbound at Junction 32a.

Continue on the A1(M) and exit at Junction 45.

Follow the Brown Route signage to the Grange Moor / Wattle Syke roundabouts, then onto West Woods Road.

Turn left onto Thorner Road, right onto Paradise Way, and take a left to enter via Brown Gate.

From the M62 Westbound:

Take the M62 Eastbound and join the A1(M) Northbound at Junction 32a.

Exit at Junction 45 and follow the Brown Route to Grange Moor / Wattle Syke roundabouts.

Continue as signposted onto West Woods Road, then turn left onto Thorner Road, right onto Paradise Way, and left into the site via Brown Gate.

From the A1/A1(M) Northbound:

Follow the A1(M) Southbound, exiting at Junction 46.

Follow the White Route, which is signposted. Exit via Junction 44, turn left onto Paradise Way, and enter the site via White Gate.

How much is fuel travelling to Leeds Festival 2024?

Using the Go Compare fuel cost calculator and using an LS12 postcode in Leeds travelling to Bramham Park in Weatherby, the average cost of fuel to get to Leeds Festival works out as £1.53 (with a car that takes unleaded petrol.)

For those travelling from Manchester, with the 61.2 mile trip from the city to Bramham Park, that then becomes £7.60, while from Nottingham it’s £11.18 and a similar price for Newcastle festival goers, with the cost around £11.08 for the trip.

By train

There is no direct route to get to Bramham Park by train, sadly - however for those that are looking to find out how much it would cost to travel to Leeds Train Station rather than taxi from their local area, we can help.

Trainline have quoted that the cost to travel to Leeds Train Station from the following stations across the country on August 22 2024 (one way) at their cheapest are:

From Glasgow Central: £26.00

From Edinburgh (Waverley): £44.80

From Newcastle: £21.20

From Manchester: £12.00

From Liverpool Lime Street: £13.80

From Sunderland: £16.00

From Sheffield: £4.80

From Nottingham: £10.50

From Derby: £10.60

By bus

First Bus are providing a shuttle service to Leeds Festival 2024, however those that fancy a walk to the site might need to check a different bus company in West Yorkshire. | National World

Getting a bus in West Yorkshire is another option for those who don’t fancy using the shuttle service on offer from Leeds Festival, or just fancy idling to the campsite at their own speed.

To get to Bramham Park from Leeds Train Station by these means, First Bus’ journey planner show that festival goers would need to leave the station heading into the city centre, walking up the pedestrianised area of Briggate to Vicar Lane (a 17 minute walk), then catching the #7 heading towards Harrogate, before being dropped off on Thorner Road and a 26 minute walk to the entrance to the festival.

Harrogate Bus Company offer a FLYER 1 ticket allowing for one day's travel on their FLYER buses and buses around Harrogate, Knaresborough and Wetherby for £7, or for those under 19 the price drops to £4.70, But prepare for a bit of a walk.

By Leeds Festival shuttle

Having used the service myself, I can attest that aside from travelling by car to Bramham Park, First Bus’ special shuttle service from Leeds City Centre is probably the easiest means to get to the festival site.

The service picks up and drops off at Sovereign Square, just a few minutes from Leeds Train Station, and the First Bus Leeds app already has ticketing options available. Just download the First Bus app (iOs/Android), select buy tickets and choose “Promotions” to see the ticketing options available.

For those not wanting to download the app straight away, a FirstSingle Adult Leeds Festival ticket will cost you £10, a return ticket £16 and a Multi Journey ticket for £30.00 allows revellers to make three return journeys from Leeds City Centre to Bramham Park across the duration of the festival.

By taxi

Those just wanting to get to the campsite without having to socialise too much, aside from a friendly chat with a taxi driver, have a couple of options; Leeds Hackney Carriages are available but do charge per mile rather than an overall cost of the journey compared to Uber.

Without surge pricing, Uber’s estimate of a trip from Leeds Train Station to Bramham Park is set to cost you £16.32, while local Leeds taxi company Veezu (formerly Amber Cabs) gave me an estimate through their app that it would cost £22.10 for the same trip.

So - to Uber and risk the surge charging or to take a local taxi company? I’ll let you make that decision closer to the time.

Leeds Festival 2024 takes place across August Bank Holiday - for last minute tickets or to pick up that car parking ticket, visit Ticketmaster UK for more information.