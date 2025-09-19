When Tom Grennan stormed the stage to Full Attention in Leeds last night, he certainly commanded it.

If stage presence had a standard-bearer, Tom would be it.

On Thursday night at the First Direct Arena, he tore through a packed crowd, gripping them with every lyric. Fuelled by relentless energy and a nonstop stream of bangers, he unleashed an unforgettable powerhouse performance.

As an indie girl, Tom has always felt a bit like a guilty pleasure. His string of top 10 hits sometimes toes the line between catchy and overly polished, tinged with a safe, radio-ready sheen.

But with his flawless raw gritty vocals and undeniable showmanship, I’m no longer a closet Tom Grennan fan - in fact count me in as a full-fledged member of his fan club.

Sure, he’s got the string of chart hits, but you don’t really feel his star power - or the full reach of his sound - until he’s owning a huge stage with a crowd hooked on every beat.

While high-energy bangers like All These Nights, All Goes Wrong, Lionheart, and personal favourite How Does It Feel had the crowd bouncing, it was an unexpected ballad moment that truly stole the spotlight.

Tom Grennan performing at Leeds First Direct Arena on Thursday night. | Submitted

For the encore, Tom made his way into the seated section and delivered I Won’t Miss a Thing from the heart of the crowd - a spine-tingling moment that hit like few others I’ve witnessed at a gig. It was raw, emotional, and utterly spellbinding. Even now, I get goosebumps just thinking about it.

The moment hit even harder after Tom opened up to the crowd, thanking them for their support and revealing he'd nearly walked away from songwriting and performing altogether after battling with his mental health. It gave the whole thing an emotional weight that lingered long after the final note.

I’d only just pulled myself together when Tom came charging back to the stage, launching into a full-throttle rendition of his chart smash Little Bit of Love.

The entire crowd was on their feet, losing it one last time as he closed the night in a blaze of confetti cannons, blinding lights, and pure euphoria.

• Known for his blend of soul, pop and indie rock, Tom Grennan released his debut album, Lighting Matches, in 2018 and has since had more than 1.5m album sales and 2.5bn streams. His new album, Everywhere I Went Led Me to Where I Didn’t Want to Be, is out now. He has embarked on his biggest UK and Ireland arena tour next, taking in 11 cities including London's O2.