The Thursday Murder Club has finally made it to the big (and small screen). The movie adaptation has arrived on Netflix to much anticipation.
The film does make some major changes to the original source material. I’ve rounded-up 17 of the biggest differences I spotted in the movie.
1. The opening is very different
The Thursday Murder Club the movie actually fixes one of my big gripes with the book. It starts with the titular club actually attempting to crack a cold case. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
2. Elizabeth isn’t hiding Stephen’s condition
A rather important plot line in the book is that Elizabeth is hiding Stephen’s cognitive decline. Keeping it as a secret, to avoid losing him to the hospice wing. However, early doors in the movie during a visit to Penny, the film version talks openly about her husband’s dementia with Penny’s husband John. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
3. Ron has had a redesign
In the book, Ron Ritchie is described as often wearing a West Ham shirt as well as having a prominent neck tattoo - among other inkings. In the movie they have given him more of a Canadian Tuxedo style look. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
4. The way Joyce is introduced to the Club
In the book, through one of her diary entries, Joyce explains how Elizabeth came to her looking for medical advice and that is how she was roped into the club. For the film, she stumbles into the Jigsaw Room while they are in session and catches Liz’s attention. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
5. Ian Ventham and Tony Curran dispute is different
In the book, Ian decides to fire Tony and cut him out of the business before an expansion of Coopers Chase to make more money. However, in the film, Ian wants to replace the retirement village with luxury flats and Tony is shown to be protective of it - owing to his aunt calling it home. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
6. The photo has been majorly changed
Tony Curran’s killer left a photo at the scene in both the book and the film. But that is where the similarities end. In the book it is from the turn of the millennium and shows Tony Curran, Bobby Tanner and Jason Ritchie in a pub with piles of cash. The film version is a far more recent picture and initially only Tony and Bobby can be spotted in the picture - although there is a hint of a third person. | Netflix Photo: Netflix