Your ultimate guide to the school holidays in Leeds: what to do and when

With the school holidays now in full swing, youngsters will be keen to make the most of the long summer break before the start of the new term.

Luckily, Leeds has plenty of events taking place over the coming weeks, offering fun for the whole family. If you are looking for inspiration, here is a comprehensive guide to what is happening and when.

Ed Sheeran will perform in front of an 80,000 strong crowd across two dates at Roundhay Park

Big Breeze Fest, 31 July and 1 August

Held in the grounds of Temple Newsam families can enjoy outdoor games, rides, inflatables, arts and crafts, live performances and sports, across two fun-filled days, with activities on offer for ages 0 to 19.

Big Family Fun Day and Classic Car Show, 3 August

Returning to Temple Newsam on Saturday 3 August, St Gemma's Hospice will host an event complete with stalls, food vendors, fun fair rides, inflatables and assault courses, and there will be a host of vintage vehicles on display.

Leeds Pride is Yorkshire's biggest celebration of love, sexuality and equality

Entry is by donation on the day and free parking is available.

More info: st-gemma.co.uk



Create: Sculpt: Play, until 4 August

This free event will take over the space outside Leeds Art Gallery, offering family friendly fun and activities and the chance to re-imagine the space with a focus on sculpture - a great opportunity to get creative.

More info: yorkshire-sculpture.org



Child Friendly Leeds Live, 7 August

Returning to Millennium Square for a second year, Child Friendly Leeds Live offers a range of free events and activities throughout the summer, including arts and crafts, Lego building, climbing walls, face painting and more.

This year will see a headline show from CBeebies’ Mr. Bloom & His Band, as well as a Greatest Showman circus performance and a family rave with Bomchikkaboom.

More info: childfriendlyleeds.co.uk



Pop-up park, 8 August - 4 September

Cookridge Street will be closed to traffic as it is turned into a pop up park, complete with picnic tables, play equipment and nearly 1,000 square metres of artificial grass to enjoy until the end of the summer holidays.

Millennium Square Summer Series, until 18 August

Millennium Square's annual summer programme of events is already in full swing and will run until Sunday 18 August, bringing entertainment, including an ‘80s music concert, a Jurassic Park screening, a celebration of Reggae and an urban beach to soak up some sun.

More info: millsqleeds.com



Leeds Jurassic Trail, until 1 September

Kids will love tracking down the giant dinosaurs around the city centre on the Jurassic Trail, which takes you on a fun dino-hunt through Victoria Leeds, Leeds Kirkgate Market, the Merrion Centre and Trinity Leeds, and can be enjoyed whatever the weather.

More info: trinityleeds.com



Leeds Pride, 4 August

Yorkshire's biggest celebration of love, sexuality and equality will see thousands line the streets of the city centre for a colourful parade, alongside live music and entertainment in Millennium Square and on Lower Briggate.

More info: leedspride.com



Ed Sheeran, 16 - 17 August

Following in the footsteps of The Rolling Stones, Michael Jackson, Madonna and Robbie Williams, folk pop singer Ed Sheeran will take to the stage at Roundhay Park for two dates, with support from The Darkness and Lewis Capaldi.

More info: roundhaypark.org



The Luna Cinema, 16 - 18 August

The Luna Cinema will be showing Pretty Woman, Bohemian Rhapsody and Mary Poppins Returns across three days at Millennium Square, complete with food stands and a bar on-site.

More info: seetickets.com



Harewood House open air cinema, 21 - 25 August

Harewood House will play host to an open air cinema designed especially for children this summer, screening films including Moana, The Greatest Showman, Dumbo, Finding Dory and Aladdin across five days, appealing to both big and little kids alike.

More info: harewood.org



Leeds Festival, 23 - 25 August

Held across three days at Bramham Park, the ever popular Leeds Festival will welcome the likes of the Foo Fighters, Post Malone, The 1975, Royal Blood, Bastille and Twenty One Pilots, during what is sure to be a lively weekend.

More info: leedsfestival.com



Leeds West Indian Carnival, 26 August

Europe's longest running authentic Caribbean carnival will return to the streets of Chapeltown in August for a vibrant celebration with music, bright costumes and a masquerade procession, leaving Potternewton Park at 2pm.

More info: leedscarnival.co.uk