The Minster's choir and the Yorkshire Evening Post Brass Band will be performing once again, while the congregation will also get the chance to sing along to classic carol songs.

There will be a service and celebration of the Christmas story at the Minster in Kirkgate on Thursday December 1 from 7pm.

Readings will be given by BBC Radio Leeds presenter Andrew Edwards and members of the YEP’s own team.

The 2021 Yorkshire Evening Post carol service at Leeds Minster. Pictured is Reverend Judith Clark, Assistant Curate in the city of Leeds Parish, taking the service on December 2, 2021.

YEP Editor Joseph Keith said: “We’re delighted to invite readers to join us once again in this fantastic tradition celebrating Christmas in Leeds.

"While the Christmas period is a time of great joy and happiness for many families, it is not always the case for those less fortunate so please donate if you can."

Tickets are free but there will be a collection on the door (cash or contactless), which will be split between Martin House Children’s Hospice and the Minster. The recommended donation is £5 per person, but please give as generously as you feel able.

As in previous years, those joining us for the carol service are also invited to bring an unwrapped small gift or toy to place under the tree should they wish to do so. The gifts will be collected by Cash For Kids for its Mission Christmas appeal and distributed to disadvantaged families in the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ven Paddy Benson, interim minister at Leeds Minster, said: “For many years, the Yorkshire Evening Post Carol Service has been a central part of the Minster’s Christmas programme. It brings together a wide range of people from across the city and region for a joyful celebration.

"The generous support given to Martin House Children’s Hospice and to Mission Christmas spreads the joy out into the community. We are very much looking forward to this year’s service.”

Please note that some of the seating at the Minster has a restricted view. All seating is unreserved and will be available as first come, first served. Doors open at 6.15pm.