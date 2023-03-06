York Gate Garden in Adel is a tiny garden created by the Spencer family in 1951 – they’d originally moved to the property to keep horses, but decided to make a garden there. Now one of four gardens run by the Perennial charity, it is open to visitors between April and October each year, offering a range of plants, trees, shrubs and bulbs for members of the public to enjoy.

Mark Jackson, York Gate’s garden manager, said: “We’re custodians of a very important small garden. It’s incredible what we pack in - there’s a great diversity and range of plants, varieties and species.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the things that is really nice is the intimacy that connects us with people with ordinary gardens. They can walk round here and get ideas and inspiration.”

York Gate Garden in Adel is a tiny garden created by the Spencer family in 1951