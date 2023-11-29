The iconic Coca-Cola truck – made famous through the brand’s annual Christmas adverts – will pull into Leeds this week for a festive event.

The popular Christmas Truck Tour will stop off at The White Rose Shopping Centre tomorrow (Thursday), to provide the ultimate Christmas celebration with a variety of activities available for guests to explore whilst visiting the iconic truck.

Visitors will be able to see the truck and take part in activities between 12pm and 8pm.

Guests will be welcomed by a walk-in, snow-filled bauble, giving families an opportunity for an ideal holiday snapshot. They can then make a stop at the Ho-Ho-Hoop hut where they can play games to win a selection of prizes before finishing the tour by posing for a memorable photo in front of the iconic Coca-Cola truck.

The Coca-Cola Christmas truck will arrive in Leeds on Thursday

The Coca-Cola Christmas choir will also be performing a set of carols.

Guests can also take part in the 'Discover Your Inner Santa' quiz, inspired by this year’s brand new The World Needs More Santas advert, that allows visitors to find out which of the four Santa personality types they most embody.

The event is being run in partnership with Neighbourly, a giving platform that provides crucial support to local communities across the UK, to provide support to local communities through a volunteering scheme and donation drive.

Those looking to donate can do so online, or by using the QR code available at the Truck Tour.

Visitors can see the Coca-Cola Christmas truck at the White Rose Shopping Centre from midday until 8pm.

Florence Wheatley, Brand Manager at Coca-Cola Company, Great Britain, said: “Coca-Cola has been spreading Christmas cheer for decades and, this year, we’ve added even more exciting elements to make it as magical and merry as possible.

Steve Butterworth, CEO at Neighbourly, said: “We’re excited to join forces with Coca-Cola over the festive period.