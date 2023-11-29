White Rose Shopping Centre Leeds: Iconic Coca Cola Christmas truck to stop by city for festive event this week
and live on Freeview channel 276
The popular Christmas Truck Tour will stop off at The White Rose Shopping Centre tomorrow (Thursday), to provide the ultimate Christmas celebration with a variety of activities available for guests to explore whilst visiting the iconic truck.
Visitors will be able to see the truck and take part in activities between 12pm and 8pm.
Guests will be welcomed by a walk-in, snow-filled bauble, giving families an opportunity for an ideal holiday snapshot. They can then make a stop at the Ho-Ho-Hoop hut where they can play games to win a selection of prizes before finishing the tour by posing for a memorable photo in front of the iconic Coca-Cola truck.
The Coca-Cola Christmas choir will also be performing a set of carols.
Guests can also take part in the 'Discover Your Inner Santa' quiz, inspired by this year’s brand new The World Needs More Santas advert, that allows visitors to find out which of the four Santa personality types they most embody.
The event is being run in partnership with Neighbourly, a giving platform that provides crucial support to local communities across the UK, to provide support to local communities through a volunteering scheme and donation drive.
Those looking to donate can do so online, or by using the QR code available at the Truck Tour.
Florence Wheatley, Brand Manager at Coca-Cola Company, Great Britain, said: “Coca-Cola has been spreading Christmas cheer for decades and, this year, we’ve added even more exciting elements to make it as magical and merry as possible.
Steve Butterworth, CEO at Neighbourly, said: “We’re excited to join forces with Coca-Cola over the festive period.
"The Christmas Truck Tour is a fantastic way to increase awareness of Neighbourly’s mission to help businesses build stronger communities. The partnership with Coca-Cola is about more than just festivities; it's about making a real difference. By connecting businesses with local causes, we aim to create a positive impact that lasts beyond the holiday season. We hope people can visit the Coca-Cola Truck Tour this Christmas and discover how they can be a force for good in their community.”