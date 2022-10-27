Aptly named The Butchering, this new room sees visitors trapped in a strange place, unimagined in even their worst nightmares, with plenty of gore to fit the occasion.

The room has an age rating of 15 and over, is suitable only for those with a strong stomach, and visitors of a sensitive disposition are advised to visit another of The Escapologist’s rooms.

Steven Foster, centre director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “The Escapologist offers a fun and immersive day activity for lovers of mystery and puzzles, and its new room is ideal for those that enjoy a fright. It’s the perfect addition to the centre in the run up to Halloween – best enjoyed before or after a spooky film at Cineworld, or a pumpkin-themed dish at one of our restaurants, such as Friday’s or Prezzo.”

Ellie McClaren, co-founder and CEO at The Escapologist escape rooms, added: “In a world of uncertainty and often dismal outlook, The Escapologist provides an escape from the every day to the extraordinary.”

The Butchering is suitable for between two and five players, and takes a maximum of one hour to complete.

The Escapologist also boasts an on-site bar serving a mix of expertly-crafted cocktails and soft drinks, and offers corporate, school, and party packages for booking.

For more information and how to book a slot at The Butchering, visit The Escapologist’s website.

