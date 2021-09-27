The event, which is held in Granary Wharf, is taking place on Saturday, October 2.

It begins at 3pm and is free to attend.

Venues taking part are The Hop, Craft Asylum #1 and Archie's Bar & Kitchen.

Wharfest festival will return to Leeds city centre this weekend.

Guests can expect a range of live music as well as food and drink.

This is the 10th time Ossett Brewery have hosted the festival.

Ossett Brewery Group Marketing & Events Manager Leanne Jackson said: "We are so excited to bring Wharfest back to Granary Wharf across our three venues and due to popular demand, we are now celebrating our 10th festival.

"The beauty of the event is that it is free entry with live music all day from 3pm, what's not to like?’’

Music highlights at The Hop will include a set from the Leeds City Stompers, who will be playing their signature American boogie-woogie sounds from 3pm.

Mossie Band will take to the same stage at 7pm with some modern indie rock, whilst Huddersfield’s 10-piece riot jazz band, Dead Beat Brass will close the show at 9:30pm with their New Orleans inspired take on rock and dancefloor classics.

Over at Craft Asylum #1, music includes an acoustic set at 5pm from SuperSonnets who channel everything from 90’s Brit Pop to 50’s classics.

Yorkshire-based solo acoustic guitarist Sarah Widdup will follow them at 7pm with her unique take on contemporary pop.

At Archie’s, a live DJ will be dropping a crowd-pleasing mix of soul, Motown, funk, chart and party tunes with a live sax from 6pm onwards.