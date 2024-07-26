Wetherby offers free children's activities on Thursday market days.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Throughout the summer holidays, from July 25th to August 29th, Wetherby's Thursday market is offering free kids' activities from 10am - 2pm.

Quizzes, crafts, taste tests and special guests, are just some of the things on offer.

The beautiful, medieval town of Wetherby, situated on the river Wharfe, offers a great day out for all the family, and has recently been named one of the best towns in the country.

The historic Thursday market with its origins dating back to 1240, offers a great selection of ladies clothing, bedding, footwear, fresh fruit and vegetables, books, artisan cheeses, homemade brownies, handbags, fresh plants and flowers, pet supplies, handmade jewellery, and street food. You can even get your vacuum mended!

Wetherby riverside

The town also offers an array of boutiques, restaurants, local grocers and butchers, independent cafes, florists, jewellers, gift shops, historic pubs, and a great handyman shop too.

The riverside is a great place to enjoy a paddle in the river and a picnic too, or even a fish and chips treat.

There are brass bands playing on the riverside every Sunday until September 29, (some Saturdays too). Check the 'Welcome to Wetherby' Facebook page for more information.

Historic buildings, town trails and pretty flowers everywhere, all add to what this wonderful town has to offer.