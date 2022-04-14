Much-loved waterside pub Water Lane Boathouse is celebrating its fifth birthday this weekend, with plenty of bank holiday treats and tricks up its sleeve to make the occasion extra special.

From noon on Good Friday, the venue is opening its doors to guest traders, a Spritz bar and DJs to make the most of the Easter sunshine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Water Lane Boathhouse, Canal Wharf, Holbeck, Leeds, is celebrating it's 5th birthday this weekend. Pictured Cait Hopkinson, Assistant Manager of The Water Lane Boathhouse, raising the glass alongside...Hugo Monypenny, founder of award winning independent street food venture Mormor, who will be trading at the event. Photo: James Hardisty

Visitors can expect food from Leeds' own Mor Mor, Osaka Local, Kuala Lumpur Café and The Twisted Meal across the three days, with Neapolitan style pizzas on offer from the Boathouse kitchen.

Water Lane Boathouse will also be giving away 50 free portions of food each day from the guest traders.

Speaking about this weekend's festivities, event organiser Alice Hyam said: "We're super excited to bring a showcase of our favourite local street food traders to the venue this weekend.

"We feel they offer a real showcase of the fantastic independent street food on offer throughout Leeds."

The Water Lane Boathhouse, Canal Wharf, Holbeck, Leeds. Photo: James Hardisty

A charity quiz special will also be hosted after the birthday bash on Monday 18 April, with all money raised going to Leeds Women's Aid.

Booking is required to attend the quiz, with more information available on the Water Lane Boathouse website.

On the success of Water Lane Boathouse over the last five years, general manager of Water Lane Boathouse Alex Derbyshire said: "I've been at Water Lane Boathouse since day one and it’s been a pleasure to see how the venue has grown and become a social hub in the city.

Our regular events have gone from strength to strength with the Monday quiz and craft works selling out week on week. We're now getting ready to enjoy a full summer with lots of exciting things planned!"

Pictured Hugo Monypenny, founder of award winning independent street food venture Mormor, who will be trading at the event. Photo: James Hardisty