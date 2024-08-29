Wakefield partnership brings hope to young people in district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield Annual Charity Christmas Lunch (WACCL) has announced a strategic partnership with Prosper, the independent grant making organisation, which will see the two organisations working together to redirect funds to charities and not-for-profits that support children from across the district.

Providing £30,000 in match-funding for the charity, the partnership with Prosper will mean that more beneficiaries can access the vital funds that they need to continue to deliver the services that make such a difference to young people.

With deprivation figures showing that 24% of children in Wakefield live in poverty1, the joint efforts of both organisations will ensure the positive intervention needed to support more children from local towns and villages in the Wakefield district.

Chair of the WACCL committee, Clare Thornton, comments: “Although we have a lot of fun raising money and delivering WACCL each year, there is a very serious side to what we do. There is a very desperate need for funds to allow the beneficiaries that we work with to continue to deliver the incredible services and interventions they do.

Kath Lindley and Clare Thornton celebrating the partnership between WACCL and Prosper

“Thanks to this partnership with Prosper, we can redirect more money to the charities and not-for-profits that need it the most. We can do more, on a greater scale and make a bigger difference and for us, that’s what it’s all about.”

Chief Executive Officer at Prosper Wakefield District, Kath Lindley, comments: “Prosper is excited to be a part of this fantastic, fun event which raises so much money for many deserving children’s charities across the district. For every penny raised at the WACCL event Prosper pledge to match it, doubling the donations and bringing more opportunities to the children in our area. Children and young people are one of our main priorities, so the opportunity for Prosper to partner with WACCL is something we are very proud of.”

The first event to be delivered by the partnership will be the Wakefield Annual Charity Christmas Lunch (WACCL), which takes place on Thursday 12 December from 11.30am – 4pm. Taking place at Wakefield Trinity for the first time, the event promises a new venue and menu.

Bringing together more than 300 guests, those attending will enjoy a complimentary glass of fizz, three-course lunch, entertainment, games, a raffle, and an auction. Tickets are just £65 each or £600 for a table of 10 and can be purchased from WACCL24.eventbite.co.uk.

Having raised more than £300,000 since its launch in 2011, this year’s event has a fundraising target of £30,000. For businesses that would like information about sponsorship opportunities and to learn more about how the funds have been used to support beneficiaries, please visit www.WACCL.co.uk.