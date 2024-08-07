Virtual Dementia Tour Bus is coming to Sheffield

By Meredith Stephenson
Contributor
Published 7th Aug 2024, 12:07 BST

Local home care company, Home Instead Sheffield & Barnsley, is partnering with Training 2 Care to bring its Virtual Dementia Tour Bus to Sheffield in a bid to expand South Yorkshire’s capacity to care and increase awareness of dementia and other memory loss conditions.

The Virtual Dementia Tour Bus, which is currently touring the UK, offers a scientifically proven way to simulate what it’s like to live with memory loss conditions. The experience takes place on a specially adapted bus and sees participants performing everyday tasks with the added challenge of wearing goggles, headphones and spiky insoles to replicate sensory overload.

On Friday August 9 the bus will arrive in Sheffield at The Abbey, Chesterfield Road, Sheffield, S8 0SH, from 10am. Home Instead is inviting members of the public, local businesses, Care Professionals and those with loved ones affected by the condition to join them and take part in the experience.

Commenting on the event, General Manager at Home Instead Sheffield & Barnsley, Alison Taylor, said, “At Home Instead we place great importance on creating a dementia friendly community that is informed, compassionate and better equipped to support individuals living with the condition.

The Virtual Dementia Tour BusThe Virtual Dementia Tour Bus
“We’re proud to be bringing the Training 2 Care Virtual Dementia Tour Bus to Sheffield and hope the experience will give people a deeper understanding of the condition. Please come along if you can!”

If you are interested in taking part, please call 01142 469666 or email Emily at [email protected].

To find out more about the services Home Instead Sheffield & Barnsley offer to the local community, please call 01142 469666 or visit https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/sheffield-north/.

